VTA provides safe bus and light rail services to Mission College students

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) ensures that riders are safe while riding public transportation during COVID-19. During this time, VTA continues to service students attending Mission College.

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley since 1975, Mission College is a two-year community college. The public college offers a VTA smart pass for students when they enroll in classes to ride the transit for free.

About 500 students use the VTA smart pass clipper card to ride both the light rail and buses. The nearest light rain stations to Mission College are Great America or Old Ironsides. VTA has direct access by bus lines (20, 57, 59) and nearby light rail service at Old Ironsides Station to Mission College.

