VTA provides safe, clean and consistent public transportation service for Silicon Valley during COVID-19

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) seeks to strengthen customer trust in transit during times of extraordinary caution because VTA transit is clean, safe and consistent.

VTA cleans and sanitizes vehicles and facilities based on CDC recommendations. Buses, trains, Access Paratransit vehicles and transit facilities are cleaned every day, and frequently touched surfaces are disinfected using CDC-approved cleaning products throughout the day.

To keep riders safe, the Silicon Valley-based public transportation system requires passengers to keep face coverings on at all times. In fact, passengers cannot ride VTA without one unless exempt. It is recommended that riders spread out while waiting for transit and on buses and trains, except when with people from your same household.

Fares have been waived since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, but will restart on August 1. VTA will increase contactless payment once fare collection resumes.

Click here for more information on VTA.
