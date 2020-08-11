localish

Transportation during COVID-19: VTA provides safe working environment, service for Silicon Valley

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) is going above and beyond to ensure riders and employees are safe while riding and operating public transportation during COVID-19.

"I want them to feel comfortable getting on our buses," said Dwight Mendalla, service worker for VTA. "I'm one of those people that comes out and sanitizes buses for them, not only for them, but for my co-workers that operate these buses. I don't want anything to happen to them either."

The Silicon Valley-based public transportation system continues to clean and sanitize all vehicles and facilities based on CDC recommendations.

Trains, Access Paratransit vehicles and transit facilities are cleaned every day, and high-touch surfaces are disinfected throughout the day. Buses are sanitized at the transit centers, as well as before and after they come into the yard.

VTA operates in line with its core values, including safety, integrity, sustainability, diversity, and accountability. The service center is here to help with all of your questions by answering phone calls, explaining the different fare structures, assisting with paperwork, and more.

"As a worker that has to come into the office and interact with people everyday, at first I did have some reservations," said Staci Webb, Senior Information Services Representative for VTA. "But VTA has been very good, they've put hand sanitizers next to all the doors, there's signage everywhere, they come through with Clorox wipes. Everyone wants to make sure they're doing their part to make sure that we're respecting each other and that we're following the guidelines for us to stay safe."

For more information on how VTA is keeping employees and passengers safe during COVID-19, visit this page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysanta claracoronavirus californiapublic transportationbuscoronaviruslocalish bay areavtacovid 19 pandemiclocalishcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOCALISH
Make your own sushi with this home kit
Once dangerous intersection now serves fresh produce in NJ
Woman who beat cancer at MD Anderson is now a nurse there
Give a hand to lefties on August 13
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What you might not know about Kamala's Bay Area roots
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Worldwide COVID-19 case count tops 20 million, doubling in six weeks
Kamala Harris: What to know about the California senator
SF in COVID-19 'red zone' for 7 weeks straight
Pac-12 postpones all sports through end of year
Show More
Who will Biden pick as his VP? List of likely contenders
COVID-19 updates: Pac-12 postpones fall sports amid pandemic
CA mother with infant twins homeless after being evicted
Big Ten and Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic
Dog dies after respiratory illness, tests positive for coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News