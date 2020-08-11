SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) is going above and beyond to ensure riders and employees are safe while riding and operating public transportation during COVID-19.
"I want them to feel comfortable getting on our buses," said Dwight Mendalla, service worker for VTA. "I'm one of those people that comes out and sanitizes buses for them, not only for them, but for my co-workers that operate these buses. I don't want anything to happen to them either."
The Silicon Valley-based public transportation system continues to clean and sanitize all vehicles and facilities based on CDC recommendations.
Trains, Access Paratransit vehicles and transit facilities are cleaned every day, and high-touch surfaces are disinfected throughout the day. Buses are sanitized at the transit centers, as well as before and after they come into the yard.
VTA operates in line with its core values, including safety, integrity, sustainability, diversity, and accountability. The service center is here to help with all of your questions by answering phone calls, explaining the different fare structures, assisting with paperwork, and more.
"As a worker that has to come into the office and interact with people everyday, at first I did have some reservations," said Staci Webb, Senior Information Services Representative for VTA. "But VTA has been very good, they've put hand sanitizers next to all the doors, there's signage everywhere, they come through with Clorox wipes. Everyone wants to make sure they're doing their part to make sure that we're respecting each other and that we're following the guidelines for us to stay safe."
For more information on how VTA is keeping employees and passengers safe during COVID-19, visit this page.
Transportation during COVID-19: VTA provides safe working environment, service for Silicon Valley
LOCALISH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News