EXCLUSIVE: Suspected VTA shooter's ex-girlfriend says he was 'mentally not stable'

EMBED >More News Videos Gov. Gavin Newsom, who arrived in San Jose Wednesday afternoon called the tragedy part of a "pandemic of gun violence."

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A mass shooting, tied for the deadliest in Bay Area history, happened Wednesday at a VTA station in San Jose. The suspected shooter, Sam Cassidy , killed himself after killing nine others, who he worked with at the station.ABC7 News spoke to an ex-girlfriend of Cassidy who met him on the dating site Match.com in 2008. The woman did not want to be identified."He seemed like a nice guy at first?""Oh yeah, he seemed like a tall, handsome, you know, nice looking, gentle at the beginning."She says he asked her to marry him after only two months. When she refused, she says Cassidy's personality changed."Yelling, screaming, insulting me, he did a lot of that, I got hurt a lot. I got hurt.""Physically?""Yeah."In a filing from a domestic violence case in Santa Clara County Family Law Court, the woman claimed Cassidy "exhibited major mood swings as a result of bipolar disorder," adding, "several times during the relationship he became intoxicated, enraged and forced himself on me sexually."The woman told the I-Team, "He was drinking a lot, he was drunk. At my apartment, he pushed me to bed, forced me to have sex."It was actually Cassidy who filed for a temporary restraining order against the woman, claiming he broke up with her, she kept coming to his house to the point he had to call the police, and that she may have keyed his car. The woman denied the accusations.Robert Cummings was her attorney on the case."There was a lot if gaslighting that went on, there was a lot of controlling and sexual abuse that you see in these situations," said Cummings.Cummings said Cassidy acted as his own attorney."How did the case conclude?""It concluded, we settled, both sides walked away and moved on with their respective lives."In light of the mass murder at VTA yesterday, Cassidy's former partner tells us she feels fortunate to have left him."I feel lucky. I'm still alive, I didn't die, you know."She is shocked and saddened by the loss of life, at the hands of the man she dated 12 years ago.