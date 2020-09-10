Walmart Plus goes head-to-head against Amazon Prime with home delivery

Walmart is starting home delivery next week.The move has the retailer going toe-to-toe against Amazon Prime.Both services offer many of the same features but when it comes to price, Walmart Plus is the clear winner right now.Amazon Prime costs $119 a year. Walmart Plus is $98 for an annual subscription.When it comes to same-day delivery, both offer it for orders of $35 or more.Both services will deliver your groceries to your door.But Walmart Plus offers a fuel savings discount at its nearly 2,000 fuel centers. Amazon Prime does not have that.However Amazon Prime has millions of things you can order, while Walmart Plus only has 160,000 items.If you prefer going to the store, Walmart Plus offers a Scan-and-Go feature that allows consumers to use an app at a Walmart store to scan items and pay for them without standing in a checkout line."That is something that will be a benefit because consumers still like to touch and feel their products before they make their purchase," said Michael Sury, who is the managing director of the UT Center for Analytics & Transformative Technologies. "That is something Walmart allows that Amazon doesn't really do."Of course, Amazon Prime has streaming video. Walmart Plus does not.You can sign up for a free 15-day trial of Walmart Plus.The service starts next Tuesday.