walmart

Walmart offering new online return system with pickup from your home

By Tisha Powell
You no longer have to leave your home to return products you purchased online from Walmart.

The world's largest retailer announced Monday a new service to pickup items from your house.

Walmart is teaming up with FedEx to offer the new return service. To use the service called "Carrier Pickup by FedEx," consumers have to start the return process on Walmart's app or website and schedule a pickup date.

They also have to print a label and a FedEx employee will then pick up the item to be returned.

The retail giant is hoping it will give it an edge over its biggest rival Amazon which already has a similar service. The option is free and will stay in place beyond the holiday shopping season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingwalmartshoppingonline shopping
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WALMART
Feds sue Walmart over role in opioid crisis
First non-prescription COVID-19 at-home test kit given OK
Walmart giving employees more than $700M in bonuses
Shoppers can get free Thanksgiving dinners through Walmart
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF leaders fear 'dangerous' holiday surge
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Biden addresses COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions
Newsom picks Kamala Harris' replacement
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
Arraignment postponed for suspect in Michaela Garecht case
WH COVID-19 coordinator Deborah Birx says she will retire
Show More
Feds sue Walmart over role in opioid crisis
Dr. Fauci, HHS Sec. Azar receive COVID-19 vaccine
Reaction pours in after charges filed in Michaela Garecht case
1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting on Hwy 101 in SF
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
More TOP STORIES News