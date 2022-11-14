2 killed, 1 able to escape in Walnut Creek townhouse fire, officials say

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people were killed in a 2-alarm fire Monday morning at a townhouse in Walnut Creek, fire officials say.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Contra Costa County Fire crews responded to Countrywood Ct. where they say a third victim was able to escape and was treated at the scene.

Fire officials say that it was contained to three units and was extinguished. Officials have not identified the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.