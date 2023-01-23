Young Warriors fan becomes coach for a day through Make-A-Wish

Meet young Warriors fan Braxton Barefoot, who won't let Spinal Muscular Atrophy slow him down and got to be an NBA coach for a day!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's gameday at Chase Center and as the Warriors warm up, their newest coach can't wait to get to work.

With the help of the Golden State Warriors and Make-A-Wish, North Carolina native Braxton Barefoot got to live out his dream of becoming an NBA coach for the day. The 12-year-old who won't let Spinal Muscular Atrophy slow him down loves basketball and becoming a coach at the NBA level has been a dream.

"I started helping out two years ago with the middle school basketball team and ever since then it's been what I wanted to do," said Barefoot.

RELATED: Warriors surprise special young fans with Christmas gifts

After getting geared up with all kinds of Warriors NBA Championship gear, bobbleheads and more, Barefoot along with his family went inside Chase Center. Coach Braxton became even more official when he got his very own team pullover, just like Steve Kerr and the coaches wear during the game.

But before his press conference debut, Orlando Magic star rookie guard Paolo Banchero stopped by to pass on some words of wisdom.

"Just hold others accountable, you are a natural leader, always remember that," Banchero told Barefoot. "Guys are going to follow you, if you want to be a coach they got to follow you, they got to trust you. Be for sure on whatever you say, trust your gut."

Moments later, Coach Braxton found himself ready to meet the media with head coach Steve Kerr.

VIDEO: Student with special needs meets George Kittle at 49ers game as his story inspires others

"His dream is to be Warriors coach for the day, he will be serving as our honorary coach," said Kerr. He jokingly added, "Plan is, if we lose, he gets to come in and answer all the questions afterwards. If we win, I'll handle it."

After his pregame media session, it's back to the floor, meeting with fellow coaches Ron Adams and Chris DeMarco as well as Andrew Wiggins and of course, Stephen Curry.

"Braxton, how are you doing? Very nice to meet you," Curry said. "Hope you have a great time, it's a pleasure having you and we appreciate you supporting us, my man."

Following a photo with his favorite player, Coach Braxton summed up his day.

"That was very cool, very," said Barefoot.

A special day for a special young man.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live