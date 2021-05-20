Warriors vs. Lakers: Dubs to host Grizzlies in elimination game at Chase Center after loss to LA

LOS ANGELES (KGO) -- The Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies in an elimination game Friday after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers for the 7th seed.
Despite an outstanding Stephen Curry performance, the Dubs ultimately loss 103-100 after a 4th quarter that came down to the final milliseconds.
Although it's not technically the playoffs yet, Friday will mark the first-ever postseason game at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
It's a must-win for the Warriors. If they lose, their season is over.
If they win, they travel to Utah to take on the Jazz in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
