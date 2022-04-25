Dub Nation cheers on the Warriors at San Francisco's Thrive City watch party

Dub Nation was on fire at the watch party on the big screen at Thrive City. Until the very Last second, fans were hoping to clinch the nuggets in round one of the NBA Playoffs.
RELATED: Jokic, Nuggets avoid sweep with Game 4 victory over Warriors
Splash towels were working overtime.
"I can't stop until it's over, seven seconds to go but still got to keep going," Said Joshua Marcello.
Through it all the crowd remained 'gold blooded.'
This Dubs watch party is #GoldBlooded @ChaseCenter #WarriorsNuggets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ul494FC0s6— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) April 24, 2022
#DubNation is on fire. #NBAPlayoffs @ChaseCenter pic.twitter.com/QiAPBAOCY2— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) April 24, 2022
Many fans brought their lucky brooms, expecting a series sweep.
"It's been a tough season but we're looking to go all the way," said Julio Guzman.
This was he first playoff watch party at Thrive City, 2,000 fans at capacity.
"We needed something to cheer for and the warriors gave us that today, the real fans come out during the playoffs, we're here to party and have a good time," said Kyle Martinez.
The Nuggets winning this game, 126 to 121 to stay alive.
Game 5 is Wednesday at Chase Center.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live