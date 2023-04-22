8 people shot and injured in 2 D.C. shootings, including 12-year-old girl

Police say 8 people were shot and wounded in a shooting that took place in Southeast D.C. Friday night.

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Eight people were shot in a shooting in Southeast, D.C. Friday night, including a 12-year-old girl.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it happened in two locations about a half mile from each other.

Seven adult male victims suffered gunshot wounds were injured in the first shooting that took place at the 500 block of Lebaum Street, SE shortly after 10 p.m. The majority of these victims were able to get to area hospitals by themselves.

At the secondary location, a 12-year-old girl was found suffering a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She is expected to survive and is in stable condition.

All the injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police believe the two shootings are connected and are looking for a car described by witnesses as a black sedan, possibly a Mercedes, that, according to Metropolitan PD Assistant Chief Andre Wright, "drove through the block and indiscriminately fired upon" several people.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

