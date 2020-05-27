At least one person injured after large tree limb falls at SF's Washington Square Park

According to witnesses, around 5:45 p.m. they started to hear the tree crackling and that's when the branch came down. They say it fell on a woman who said she was "ok" and walked away from the scene.
#NOW We’re at Washington Square Park in #SF where witnesses say part of a tree fell off and onto a woman.— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) May 27, 2020
I just spoke with the woman off-camera. She was visibly shaken, but says she’s “ok.” She’s leaving the park on her own, on foot.
Check out photos of damage. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/F7J9DpJ1nb
ABC7 News reporter Amanda del Castillo spoke to another woman who says she and her friends were celebrating a birthday just feet away from where the branch crashed down. She says she is a little shaken up but thankfully no one in her group was injured.
In August 2016, a tree limb fell on a woman at Washington Square Park that left her paralyzed. The city responded to this incident by going tree to tree inspecting conditions to prevent another accident like this from happening.
