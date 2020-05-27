Society

At least one person injured after large tree limb falls at SF's Washington Square Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- At least one person was injured after a large tree limb fell at San Francisco's Washington Square Park on Tuesday.

According to witnesses, around 5:45 p.m. they started to hear the tree crackling and that's when the branch came down. They say it fell on a woman who said she was "ok" and walked away from the scene.




ABC7 News reporter Amanda del Castillo spoke to another woman who says she and her friends were celebrating a birthday just feet away from where the branch crashed down. She says she is a little shaken up but thankfully no one in her group was injured.

RELATED: Husband says woman struck by falling tree in San Francisco won't walk again


In August 2016, a tree limb fell on a woman at Washington Square Park that left her paralyzed. The city responded to this incident by going tree to tree inspecting conditions to prevent another accident like this from happening.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC7 on-air and online for updates.
