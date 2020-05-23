WATCH LIVE: Crews battle 4-alarm fire at SF's Pier 45

Firefighters tell ABC7 additional structures and the SS Jeremiah O'Brien ship are threatened.
The ship is one of two remaining fully functioning Liberty ships launched during World War II.
It's unclear what ignited the flames.
Crews say no one has been hurt.
The fire was first reported around 4:40 a.m.
As of 5:49 a.m., the fire department said crews were making progress on the flames.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
UPDATE: WORKING FIRE, 4TH ALARM, PIER 45, SF, btwn TAYLOR ST and JONES ST, #SFFD @KTVU @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/Qm53y36AJD— San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) May 23, 2020
SF Firefighters working at a 4th alarm #fire at Pier 45. All questions go to @SFFDPIO pic.twitter.com/LkwpvaAwcu— San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) May 23, 2020