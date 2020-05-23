WATCH LIVE: Crews battle 4-alarm fire at SF's Pier 45

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6206413" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crews are battling a four-alarm fire burning at a warehouse at Pier 45 at Fisherman's Wharf.

SF Firefighters working at a 4th alarm #fire at Pier 45. All questions go to @SFFDPIO pic.twitter.com/LkwpvaAwcu — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) May 23, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Crews are battling a four-alarm fire burning at a warehouse at Pier 45 at Fisherman's Wharf Saturday morning.Firefighters tell ABC7 additional structures and the SS Jeremiah O'Brien ship are threatened.The ship is one of two remaining fully functioning Liberty ships launched during World War II.It's unclear what ignited the flames.Crews say no one has been hurt.The fire was first reported around 4:40 a.m.As of 5:49 a.m., the fire department said crews were making progress on the flames.