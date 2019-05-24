New Mexico Police K-9 attacks unarmed man during welfare check, officer under investigation

CLOVIS, N.M. -- Three police officers and the department are facing a lawsuit after a man said the officers allowed a police dog to attack him in his living room for no reason in Clovis, New Mexico.

The man's attorney says this isn't the first time the officer with the dog has been accused of excessive force, KOAT reports.

The man who was attacked has mental health issues and his attorney says bringing the K-9 escalated the entire situation.

The officers entered the man's apartment, identified as Dan Lucero, after Lucero's mom called for a welfare check on her son on February 22, 2019.

She told police Lucero was suicidal.

According to KOAT's report, Lucero reassured officers he was okay and stated he would step outside of his apartment after he grabbed his shoes but the officers grew impatient.

Lucero's attorney says taking a K-9 to a welfare check should've never happened.

"They are being allowed to ignore the law without any accountability, and that's why a lawsuit like this is necessary," said Matthew Coyte, Lucero's attorney.

KOAT reports they have found two federal cases open against the officer for excessive force.
