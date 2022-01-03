Series of storms to bring more rain to Bay Area this week

RELATED: SF hits top 10 wettest year ever, highest in 38 years, according to National Weather Service
The rain gets going right away starting with a category Level 1 on the Storm Impact Scale, according to ABC7 Mornings Meteorologist Drew Tuma.
"Monday we are tracking some light showers, breezy at times, with the highest amounts found in the North Bay," said Tuma. "Most of us will find less than a quarter-inch of rain."
From then on, the scattered storms will pop up throughout the week, all currently forecasted as Level 1 Storms.
Through Tuesday morning, hit or miss showers will appear, with the highest amounts remaining in the North Bay and totals falling off as you head South.
"As we fast forward through the next seven days, the storm track is really aimed at the Pacific Northwest," Tuma forecasted using exclusive Live Doppler 7 weather models. "Then as you move across Northern California, those numbers really drop off."
Portland should see around 4.89 inches over the next seven days, 3.59 inches in Seattle, dropping to 1.66 inches in Redding, and Santa Rosa expected to be near 0.61 inches.
The Accuweather 7-day forecast is currently showing at least four days of measurable rain through the end of this weekend, plus an isolated chance of rain on Tuesday.
"A better bet in the North Bay on Wednesday, we're totally dry Thursday and for much of the day Friday," said Tuma.
Live Doppler 7 models then show the next storm moving in late Friday into Saturday.
