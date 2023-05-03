Storm Timeline: Expect a wet morning and evening commute Wednesday

It will be another rainy, cloudy, and cool day as showers will impact both the morning and evening commute.

Light rain continues Wednesday morning as low-pressure spins offshore. This is a level 1 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

Expect a wet morning commute. Midday we will see a bit of a break in the showers but expect cloudy skies to continue.

Another round of light rain is expected for the evening rush as well.

The biggest impact from this storm is slow travel and water ponding on roads.

On Thursday, light morning showers will lead to a mostly cloudy afternoon with highs in the mid 50s to the mid 60s.

