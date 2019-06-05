heat

100-degree heat could hit parts of Bay Area next week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Forget the beach -- some people took to the empty skies for a relaxing hot air balloon ride during this week's mini heat wave.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says it's going to be hot Wednesday before temperatures likely top 100 in parts of Bay Area next week.

On Wednesday, temperatures will range from 68 in Half Moon Bay to 96 in Antioch.



Expected 70s and 80s on Thursday and Friday, before some inland areas reach 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows triple digits are coming.

"The hottest day will be next week. We could hit 100 on Monday," said Nicco.

