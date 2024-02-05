Sunday's atmospheric river was Bay Area's strongest storm since 2010, NWS says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma gives a recap of Sunday's level 4 major storm and a look ahead to any weather coming Monday.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma has the latest on the level 2 storm in the Bay Area Monday morning that will decrease to a level 1 after 8 a.m.

SUNDAY RECAP

Sunday's storm dropped to a pressure of 978mb which the NWS is saying was the strongest storm since January 2010

Wind gusts reached 102 mph in the hills of Marin County. Widespread wind gusts of 60-90mph+.

1"-3" of rainfall across most cities. Our coastal hills saw 3"-6"+ of rain.

MONDAY OUTLOOK

We are through the worst of Sunday's storm but scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms are still possible into the afternoon.

Winds were much weaker Monday morning and will be very light in afternoon, less than 10 mph.

The Bay Area was at a level 2 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale until 8 am and will be at a level 1 through 6 p.m.

