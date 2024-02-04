TIMELINE: Bay Area under flood watch Sunday with atmospheric river, Level 4 storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A strong Level 4 storm is moving across the region bringing flood watches.

An Atmospheric River is bringing rain, strong winds and possible thunderstorms today. This is a powerful level 4 on our ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.

It was previously upgraded from a Level 3 on ABC7's the Storm Impact Scale.

The storm is growing in intensity. We could see higher rain totals.

5-7" of rain is expected over the highest peaks of the Santa Cruz Mountains & the Big Sur coast.

3-5"- 5" for Santa Cruz Co and higher elevations of the North Bay.

2.5"-3.5" is expected across SF, Oakland, East Bay Hills, lower elevations of San Mateo, Interior North Bay.

2-3" Santa Clara Valley, Interior East Bay.

FLOOD WATCH entire Bay Area until 10 a.m. on Monday.

Flooding of roadways, landslides and rises in creeks, rivers & streams are likely.

WIND ADVISORY until 10 p.m.: East winds 15-25 mph, gusts up to 50 mph. entire Bay Area except in the higher elevations.

HIGH WIND WARNING UNTIL 10 p.m. for the North Bay, SF, the peninsula, East Bay hills, Santa Clara hills, Santa Cruz Mountains: Southeast winds 20 -30 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

Damaging winds could blow down trees, power lines, and power outages can be expected.

Gusts of 80 mph in the highest peaks of the Santa Cruz Mountains & Diablo Range.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY until 4 a.m. Monday.

20- 25 feet breaking waves. 25-35 feet near the Big Sur Coast.

WINTER STORM WARNING 4 a.m. SUNDAY - 4 a.m. TUESDAY:

2-4 feet of snow is expected for the west slopes of the Sierra Nevada with southerly winds up to 55 mph.

LAKE TAHOE: WINTER STORM WARNING until 4 a.m. TUESDAY:

1-3 feet below 7,000 feet.

6 inches below 5,500 feet. 3-5 feet above 7,000 feet.

35-55 mph gusts in the lower elevations.

Winds gusting to 100 mph along the Sierra Ridges.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

