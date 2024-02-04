Live storm updates: Level 4 storm with periods of very heavy rain, potentially damaging wind gusts

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the Bay Area recovers from storm impacts, wet weather continues with a strong storm Sunday, bringing flood watches. Here are the latest updates.

SUNDAY

6:30 a.m. Seton Medical Center Emergency Room closed in Half Moon Bay

San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller say the emergency room at Seton Medical Center in Half Moon Bay (not Daly City) is currently closed due to a power outage.

He says for the time being, any patients will be to sent to another hospital.

5 a.m. Tree falls on cars in Santa Rosa

A tree was uprooted from the ground and fell onto multiple cars in Santa Rosa overnight Sunday.

SATURDAY

11 p.m.: Atmospheric river has South Bay officials on high alert, residents urged to stay aware

Late Saturday, with forecasts now predicting a stronger weekend storm, a local emergency was declared in San Jose.

"The City of San Jose, given this news -- an update from the National Weather Service -- has issued a proclamation of local emergency, which now allows us to evacuate our waterways," said Mayor Matt Mahan at a press conference.

Mahan said the storm will be bigger and stronger than previously predicted, bringing the flood warnings to areas along the Guadalupe River.

"If you live along the Guadalupe River, in particular, it is possible that you may have some street level flooding. Please do not get anywhere near the water way," Mahan said.

Moderate flooding could begin just after 5 a.m. on Sunday, cresting to just above flood stage around 10 a.m.

"Our priority through this event is to save lives. As such, our Emergency Operations Center opened a few hours ago. We will be running through the night. And again into the morning," said Assistant City Manager Lee Wilcox.

Further south in Santa Cruz County, officials are bracing for massive flooding as well.

"Certainly if we get upwards of five or six or more inches of rain in our watershed, we could see really catastrophic levels of flooding. Because we were just hit with that atmospheric river just a couple of days ago," said Dave Reid, director of the Santa Cruz County Office of Response, Recovery and Resilience.

Reid said the newly forecasted strong storm with stronger winds is creating concerns. But the main issue is the saturated soil from this week's earlier rain.

Significant rain is expected in the Santa Cruz Mountains, which will then feed into the Guadalupe River. The San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County is also at risk of flooding.

"We are definitely concerned that the saturated soils will cause the river to rise higher faster. And right now, the National Weather Service has put us into a Flood Warning for the San Lorenzo River," Reid said.

Officials advise residents to monitor city and county social media and to sign-up for their alerts.

11 p.m.: Peninsula residents gear up for heavy rain, flooding

The signs are up and sandbags are out as San Mateo County gets ready to weather this major weekend storm.

The Peninsula is bracing for possible flooding Saturday night.

We talked with residents in some of San Mateo County's most flood-prone spots.

"I would tell people to be vigilant and be aware, because what we're expecting. And this is from meteorologists, is something that is really intense. And so, the volume of water and the way it comes down. I just hope people are prepared," said San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa.

Canepa says Daly City and Broadmoor Village have historically been hit the hardest by flooding.

"What we're trying to do is make sure people are people are prepared. We're trying to make sure, through our regional operations center, we're able to coordinate -- whether it's through the sheriff's department, local jurisdictions, we're ready," he said.

"When it rains a lot this whole area is flooded," said Broadmoor Resident Mariia Nezhdanova.

And as this Broadmoor resident explains, some have it worse than others.

Kevin McKeon was one of those people preparing.

"Honestly, I'm just trying my best to prepare for it, because I don't really have a proper game plan," McKeon said.

He's lived in Broadmoor most of his life and says he's become accustom to flooding.

"Last Thursday or Friday, my garage got completely flooded. I had to help my mom out just dumping water and getting replacement sandbags there," McKeon said.

And you can see the sandbags stacked up in front of his house now, ready for the next round of heavy rain.

"Right now, we've been going to the center, so we get our own sand. We've been buying up Home Depot just trying to cover up all of the entrances," McKeon said.

And he's certainly not the only one hitting up Home Depot. The Daly City store was bustling Saturday.

Sandbags were being stocked up. And while most were concerned about flooding, others had different reasons for resisting the rain.

"I don't want it, because it's ruining baseball season right now and our field's flooded, so I guess it's going to make it worse," said SF resident Noah Vigil.

Meanwhile, back in the neighborhoods, underground garages were emptied out to avoid getting trapped by floodwaters.

And officials once again are asking people to take precautions.

"Always remember have your emergency kit. Preparation is key. So having an emergency kit, being stocked up will carry the day," Canepa said.

In addition to being prepared at home, officials are also warning people to be aware of downed trees, hazardous roads and high surf.

10:30 p.m.: Tesla Road in Livermore closed due to severe weather, CHP says

Tesla Road will be closed to through traffic from Cross Road in Livermore to the Alameda County Line, California Highway Patrol said.

In a social media post, photos of a large sinkhole on the road that links Livermore to Tracy could be seen.

Authorities said said they will reassess the situation on Sunday.

10 p.m.: Damaging wind gusts predicted for mountains in Monterey Co., NWS says

Damaging wind gusts of 75 mph or more may strike the coastal Santa Lucia Mountains of Monterey County, the National Weather Service said Saturday night.

Forecasters predicted widespread tree and power line damage. Trees downed by the winds could cause power outages and leave roads impassable.

Peak winds will be reached around 2 a.m. Sunday and continue through mid-morning, forecaster Brayden Murdock said.

In a social media posting, the weather service advised the public to "exercise extreme caution."

The Santa Lucia range runs from Carmel to San Luis Obispo County.

9:15 p.m.: Bay Area residents cautioned to beware of possible river flooding, NWS says

A developing storm with heavy rain may cause area rivers to rise rapidly, with some reaching flood stage as early as Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

The Guadalupe River at the Almaden Expressway is expected to reach 11.6 feet, considered moderate flood stage, by mid-morning Sunday.

The San Lorenzo River at Big Trees is forecast to reach 19.7 feet, considered moderate flood stage, by early afternoon Sunday.

The Carmel River at Robles Del Rio will reach 10.5 feet, just below moderate flood stage, by Sunday evening.

The Pajaro River at Chittenden should reach 22.6 feet, the monitor stage, by Monday afternoon.

The coastline and higher elevations of the North Bay were upgraded to High Wind Warnings, with strong southerly gusts to 60 mph or higher, forecasters said Saturday.

High wind warnings were to go into effect from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 pm. Sunday.

The strongest winds in the Bay Area were expected in higher terrain and along the immediate coast, according to the weather service.

7 p.m.: City of San Jose declares local emergency ahead of Level 4 storm

City of San Jose officials have issued a "Local Emergency" as an atmospheric river approaches the Bay Area.

"People living unhoused along the Guadalupe River will be ordered to evacuate. Unhoused residents who choose to relocate may receive a free ride to the Overnight Warming Location (OWL) at Roosevelt Community Center (901 East Santa Clara Street). Walk-ins will be accepted, and pets are welcome. An additional site is being readied at Camden Community Center," the city said in a media advisory.

Up to two inches of rain and strong winds are forecast for San José and the surrounding area in the next 24 hours. Significant rain is expected in the Santa Cruz Mountains, which will then feed into the Guadalupe River. The Emergency Operations Center is activated and monitoring the situation and coordinating closely with partners at Valley Water, the National Weather Service, the County of Santa Clara, PG &E, and the Red Cross.

"Strong winds are expected to begin early Sunday morning and continue through the day and into the late evening. Strong winds can cause injury or death. The wind can blow down trees and power poles. It can also carry large debris. The public is advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Never touch or approach downed power poles or wires," the city's latest flash report said.

Santa Clara County sandbag locations can be found here.

Residents can sign up for emergency alerts here.

Those seeking shelter can view Santa Clara County's list of warming locations here.

6:30 p.m.: Evacuation warnings issued for parts of Monterey County

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation warnings Saturday for areas of Carmel Valley and Salinas in anticipation of flooding from an expected storm.

The evacuation warnings became active at 1 p.m. Saturday and will remain in effect until further notice, the sheriff's office said.

The Carmel Valley area include Paso Honda, Camp Steffani and areas near Schulte Road. The Carmel River is expected to reach flood stage on Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.

"Those residents are being urged to remain on alert for any emergency notifications which may be needed and take advantage of special sand stockpiles which have been established for them," Maia Carroll, a county spokeswoman, said in a press release.

The stockpile was established at Garland Park for use to protect homes and property.

In Salinas, the sheriff's office issued an evacuation warning for the northeast neighborhood of Bolsa Knolls.

Monterey County Public Works cleared culverts in the area, "but watershed and run off from nearby lands is still possible," Carroll said.

6 p.m.: 'Getting ready': Bay Area braces for severe weather

The Bay Area is getting ready for the big storm, which could bring flooding, downed trees and high winds and power outages.

Gioconda Egan is prepared for the approaching storm. Her home facing Beach Boulevard in Pacifica is a fortress of boards and sandbags, ready for heavy rain, strong winds and high surf. She's done some praying too.

"I have a lot of faith in God. God is going to protect me. I'm concerned for myself, my neighbors and for the city," Egan said.

Beach Boulevard is closed to cars and Pacifica Pier remains closed to the public after a storm damaged the structure in late December.

We found folks shoveling sand and sweeping water. Cruuz Santana is concerned about flooding.

"So I can clean out some of the water that came in from the waves. Things have been hectic in Pacifica with the tides coming in," Santana said.

Digital freeway signs across the Bay Area asking drivers to avoid travel Sunday and Monday, due to severe weather.

California's Swift Water Flood, Search and Rescue Team 11 -- based in Marin County -- has been activated for the storm.

"As you know, Marin County always gets a lot of rain, and we've had flooding and swift water events in Marin, so we're getting ready for that in case it does happen," said Kentfield Fire District Battalion Chief Dave Glenn.

Earlier this week, first responders in Sonoma County rescued a stranded driver, who they say drove around flooded road signs.

PG &E says it's upstaffing crews around the state from Humbolt County to San Luis Obispo. They're bringing in extra power poles and transformers in case of storm damage.

"We're prepared across our service area. It looks like at this point, no part of our service area will be untouched by the storm," said Megan McFarland from PG &E.

The utility is asking customers to be ready for possible power outages. Charge your cell phone and have flashlights and fresh batteries standing by.

Back in Pacifica, Regina Hill and her dog Bentley were ready for the storm.

"I think it's a good thing. It's healing. It'll clean up our air, our environment, and we need the water," Hill said.

3:45 p.m.: San Mateo Co. asks residents to be vigilant as storm strengthens

San Mateo County is urging residents to be prepared as a Level 4 storm approaches the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service says that severe storm conditions will impact the San Mateo/Santa Cruz County coast and mountains Saturday through Monday.

Downed trees and power lines are likely, with strongs gusts of wind on the coast likely to bring large waves. It says that standing close to the ocean shore will put people at a safety risk.

Sandbag locations for San Mateo County can be found here. Signups for emergency alerts can be found here.

3:30 p.m.: Sandbags available to Millbrae residents

Millbrae residents can get sandbags at our sandbag filling station on Millbrae Avenue between Palm and Hazel.

The city says it is restocking sand regularly, and will replenish supplies if it runs out.

Residents can also call Millbrae Public Works at 650-259-2339.

The city asks people to be mindful of your neighbors and only take what you need so we have enough for everyone in need within our community.

2:30 p.m.: Bay Area storm upgraded to Level 4

ABC7 Weather Anchor Spencer Christian and our weather team said Saturday night's Level 3 storm has been upgraded to a Level 4 on the Storm Impact Scale.

He says the storm will push into the Bay Area overnight, bringing periods of very heavy rain, powerful and potentially damaging wind gusts, and the threat of flooding, downed trees, power outages, and shallow landslides.

A Level 4 on the SIS is defined as:

"Number 4 is a major storm with two to three inches of rain, moderate flooding, widespread mudslides, and widespread power outages all likely."

We will have more on ABC7 News at 4:30 p.m.

11:50 a.m.: SF, Peninsula, Santa Cruz Mountains under Moderate Risk of flash flooding for Sunday morning, WPC says

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma said the Weather Prediction Center has placed San Francisco, the Peninsula and the Santa Cruz Mountains under a Moderate Risk of flash flooding Sunday morning.

He also said a rare High Risk was issued for parts of Southern California.

FRIDAY

5:30 p.m.: South Bay agencies prepare for wetter, windier storm event after busy week

With the ground already soaked, there's an even greater risk of downed trees and power lines this weekend. South Bay officials are gearing up for what's to come.

There's been no chance to dry out and, with another big storm coming, we should expect more problems.

With the ground already soaked, there's an even greater risk of downed trees and power lines this weekend. South Bay officials are gearing up for what's to come.

"The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area, which will be in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Monday," said Santa Clara Co. Office of Emergency Management Emergency Risk Communications Officer Kia Xiong. "A wind advisory will be in effect for the Santa Clara Valley from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday."

Strong winds and heavy rain means more damage -- and you didn't have to drive far in Santa Clara County to find the evidence of past storms.

In the Santa Cruz Mountains, there were reminders of the damage from rain and wind in 2023.

Josh Felder saw plenty of damage on his bike ride from Half Moon Bay.

"We ride up here on these mountain roads in the Santa Cruz Mountains for a long time," Felder said. "Last year, with all the rains that we had, it was certainly the most rain I've seen since I was a child growing up here. A lot of the mountain roads have just taken a serious beating."

It's not just the roads. Storms in 2023 brought serious damage that's still being felt.

"When we had those series of atmospheric rivers blow through over several months, we lost over one thousand trees in the city of San Jose," said San Jose Dept. of Transportation PIO Colin Heyne.

With Sunday's storm expected to bring more rain to already saturated soil, more fallen trees are possible.

And they can, not only block streets and take down power lines, but also make flooding even worse.

Valley Water crews have been using the break in the rain to clear trees and anything else that's still left over.

"People may think that, 'oh yeah, creeks and streams naturally just flow and there's no concern about something blocking them,'" said Valley Water Spokesperson Matt Keller. "And when you see those pictures, you see the leaves, debris, sticks, trees and all those kinds of things that can be obstructions in our local waterways."

The year 2023 was a challenge. But with every storm comes the chance for responders to learn and to be better prepared for the next one.

3 p.m.: Sonoma Co. braces for weekend flooding, expected to shut down select roads

The North Bay is preparing for another soaking after getting drenched this week. Sonoma County is preparing to preemptively close some roads prone to flooding.

The North Bay is preparing for another soaking after getting drenched this week.

Then, there are the leaky roofs.

"Clearly, the last atmospheric river and the one forecasted has generated a ton of inbound calls. My office is on at least three or four lines sun up to sun down," said Gary Harvey, president and CEO of Wedge Roofing.

For Harvey, that means jam-packed days, with the team broken up into two-person emergency response crews seeing between 30-to-60 clients a day. They are now working through the weekend.

"Those crews are trained and equipped to temporarily stop leaks of any type in any roofing system," he said. "Their secondary responsibility is to generate a follow-up proposal for a permanent repair."

Ahead of this weekend's looming storms, Sonoma County officials are planning to preemptively shut down a handful of roads that have been notorious for flooding, including Mark West Station Road near Starr Road. This is where someone drove past the roadblocks, through high water and had to be rescued on Wednesday.

County officials say the closures are also expected to happen at Slusser Road between River Road and Mark West Creek, Trenton-Healdsburg Road between River Road and Eastside Road and Mark West Station Road between Trenton-Healdsburg Road and Starr Road.

"The most common assumption is that 'it doesn't look bad, I can drive through it,'" said Officer Andrew Barclay, a spokesperson for CHP's Golden Gate Division. "Well what most people don't realize is that on many vehicles, the air intake for your engine is on the bottom of your car.

So as soon as you drive through a few inches of water, and it brings that water into the engine, the engine's done and you're stuck."

Barclay urges drivers: if you're not sure about standing water on the roadway, don't risk it and don't assume that just because the road isn't closed, that it's automatically safe.

"Especially with it coming on the weekend. If you don't have to be out, stay home, stock up now, get what you need. If you can just stay home, stay home. It's the safest thing you can do," he said.

Meanwhile, roofers say the break in between the rain is also a good time to make sure your gutters are clear and make sure your roof is free of any debris.

THURSDAY

5:30 p.m.: Sonoma County crews prepare for water rescues as North Bay rain intensifies

As the storm intensifies and thunderstorms are projected throughout the North Bay, Sonoma County Fire crews are using any slight break in the rain to prepare.

As the storm intensifies and thunderstorms are projected throughout the North Bay, Sonoma County Fire crews are using any slight break in the rain to prepare.

We joined Osborne as he put out barriers in high flood zones.

These are signs that residents like Jodie Norberg are thankful for. She has lived in the area for 40 years and knows just how fast floods can happen. She witnessed it Wednesday night.

"Thank God for the rescues. I would never push it. If I can't see the yellow lines through the water, I don't do it," Norberg said.

As more rain is expected, crews are constantly monitoring the Russian River.

"All the water that came over last night and yesterday -- it's draining into our lower creeks, which ultimately drains into the Russian river and then out into the ocean. So, right now with the break in the rain that is great because it's allowing that water to be released. However our soils are saturated and we have a lot of ponding water," said Karen Hancock, public information officer for Sonoma County Fire District.

The Swift Water rescue team is taking advantage of the high water levels. Around this time last year, they were deployed to at least 12 rescues.

"These are pre-positioned from OES, and so each of the boats has a staffing of at least three people, and we also have a jet ski," said John Selfridge with the Sonoma County Fire District.

On Wednesday night, crews rescued a person stuck inside their vehicle during the storm.

"A motorist was stranded in flooded waters with water rising into their vehicle. This person actually went around the road signs the barricades that said flooded road closed," said Hancock.

3 p.m.: Chance of more thunderstorms this afternoon

Scattered storms are dumping more rain onto the Bay Area, only a day after an atmospheric river drenched parts of the region. A Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Marin and Sonoma counties, and there's a Flood Watch for every other part of our area.

10:50 a.m.: Lightning in parts of Bay Area amid thunderstorm

Lightning is striking over Daly City late Thursday morning, moving into San Francisco.

The thunderstorm is heading to the East Bay, bringing lightning strikes and heavy rain. Residents are advised to move indoors immediately.

5 a.m.: Fallen tree on Daly City apartment building

No injuries and only exterior damage have been reported after a large tree fell on a two-story Daly City apartment building.

It happened Wednesday night during heavy rain and gusty winds off of 500 King Drive.

The tree crashed through a fence first and then onto the building.

The apartment maintenance team says only exterior damage has been reported and only minor cosmetic damage to the side of an apartment building could be seen from the road.

Even at least 12 hours after the tree fell, damage still had a road closed inside of the apartment complex.

Crews were on scene Thursday morning working to get this cleaned up, throwing pieces of the tree into a wood chipper as they go.

There is no estimated time of getting the road reopened inside of the apartment complex.

WEDNESDAY

11 p.m.: Kashia School District in Sonoma Co. to close Thursday

The Kashia School District in Sonoma County will be closed Thursday due to weather, the county Office of Education said.

The district has one school, Kashia Elementary, located in Stewarts Point on Skaggs Spring Road in the northern coastal area of the county.

The Sonoma County Office of Education said the closure is due to a power outage and other storm-related impacts.

10:16 p.m. Driver rescued from car taking on floodwater in Sonoma County

Sonoma County fire crews rescued a person from a vehicle taking floodwater on Mark West Station Rd. at Starr Rd. Person, the department posted on X.

Fire officials are warning drivers to not risk it by driving on flooded roads.

10 p.m.: As storm pummels North Bay, nonprofits help those most in need

At the Ritter Center in San Rafael, staff have been giving out supplies to help the city's homeless population during the storm.

As the atmospheric river drops rain on the North Bay, many local residents have been preparing.

"Giving them some opportunities to pick up tents, blankets, clothing, tarps, all those things," said Rachelle Valenzuela.

Valenzuela works at the center. She tells us she and her colleagues work closely with Marin County officials during major weather events.

"That kind of helps us to prepare. So okay we need to initiate a severe weather campaign. We do that pretty much every time a big storm is happening," Valenzuela said.

That severe weather campaign is exactly what the Ritter Center is in the middle of right now - collecting donations from the public to help them continue to provide for those most in need.

During our visit Wednesday afternoon, we met Robert, who came to get a poncho for the evening.

"It'd be miserable without them. And, for some people, it could be life or death," Robert said.

Further north in Novato, the heavy rain wasn't enough to stop a soccer game at San Marin High School.

Scott and Tanya Madsen's son was playing in the game.

"You're prepared. You layer up. You get prepared with everything. We ended up buying bigger umbrellas at one point because it rained so much last year. So you figure out a way," Scott said.

The Madsens say even though these conditions aren't necessarily fun, they were determined to be here.

"It's the last game so it's a big one, it matters. But not loving it. Soccer in the rain is not as fun for the spectators," Tanya said.

7:54 p.m.: Fallen tree prompts road closure in Santa Cruz County

A fallen tree has closed Soquel San Jose Road, north of Rancho Soquel Road in Santa Cruz County Wednesday evening, according to CHP. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.

6 p.m.: Oakland Zoo to remain closed on Thursday

The Oakland Zoo was closed Wednesday and will be closed Thursday due to the weather.

The San Francisco Zoo closed at 1 p.m. on Wednesday also because of the weather.

It has not said what its plans are for Thursday.

5:15 p.m.: Town of Danville, rest of East Bay preparing for Wednesday night's Level 3 storm

A year after the historic flooding and torrential downpours, the town of Danville had crews trimming trees and clearing storm drains ahead of Wednesday night's storm.

The Balk family live on an elevated property. Even so, their front lawn still flooded last winter. They have cleaned their gutters and did extra maintenance of their yards. And, they are happy to see crews getting ready.

"Ever since last year, there has been a lot of clean-up, which is much appreciated. Especially since, down the road, there were cars which were underneath the water, which was crazy! And we went to go check it out and it was up to (our knees)," says Emily Balk.

Kelly Kalfsbeek, with Contra Costa County Public Works Department, says, "As always, we are encouraging our customers to be proactive. To make sure they are cleaning up leaves, clearing their drains and gutters. Checking their property for any trouble spots."

She advises residents to check areas for erosion or where water may be pooling. Know your flood risk, she add. And, call the city or county for help immediately after a problem arises.

"A lot of cities have different things like 'See Click Fix' or ways to report issues to them. We have something called our customer portal, as well as the mobile citizen app. So, there are a lot of great ways for people to contact the city or town or county to let them know about any issues that arise," explains Kalfsbeek.

Officials remind residents to check their city and county social media for updates.

3:30 p.m. Santa Cruz Mountains prepare for high winds, heavy rain in first major storm of 2024

Things have been relatively calm in the Santa Cruz Mountains this winter, but residents here know that's about to change.

"I want to prepare because a lot of people are talking about that it's going to hit pretty hard. We haven't had a hard rain from late last year to now," Boulder Creek Resident Gary Klemz said. "They said it might go 18 hours and we could get, maybe, 7-8 inches of rain. That's a lot."

Neighborhoods like Soquel Village and Rio Del Mar Flats along with Felton Grove, Paradise Park and the Interlaken area near Watsonville have been notified about the danger of flooding and high winds from this storm.

The county says taking steps now to prepare for everything else the storm could bring can prevent damage and save lives.

"The ground is already saturated and there's nowhere for that water to go, which is why we're concerned about flooding in some of these areas that frequently see flooding," Santa Cruz County PIO Jason Hoppin said. "Those trees come down, they affect the roads, they take out power lines, they cause outages, they take out communication lines and it takes us awhile to get that cleaned up."

11 a.m.: East Bay prepares for heavy rain, possible power outages

PG&E says they're taking lessons learned from last year's New Year's Day storm and putting them to use this year, keeping their staff on standby to help as outages pop up.

With storm preparations underway in the East Bay, local hardware stores are stocked and ready for a rush.

Ace Hardware says tarps are one of their most popular products ahead of the storms.

"I think we have been selling more tarps in the past couple of months than usual just for the rain that's come through, people wanting to cover up motorcycles, and patio furniture or they discover there's a leak in the shed roof or something like that," Karen Bardsley, an Ace Hardware employee said.

Public works departments across the East Bay are setting up sandbag stations, urging residents to bag up before the heavy rains come, since runoff could happen quickly with the soil already supersaturated.

PG &E says they don't have any planned public safety power outages at this time but they're telling customers to prepare for anything.

"We are prepared, we want our customers to be prepared as well," Tamar Sarkissian, a PG &E spokesperson said. "It's always good to be prepared for the possibility of an outage so having flashlights with fresh batteries instead of candles for safety, if you do experience an outage, you can unplug your large appliances but leave one light on."

They say they're taking lessons learned from last year's New Year's Day storm and putting them to use this year, keeping their staff on standby to help as outages pop up.

"They're continuing to do regular work but with the knowledge that we may have to shift and send people to outages due to the storm and certainly if there is a need, we can bring staff from lesser hit areas to harder hit areas," Sarkissian said.

PG &E says if you see any low or downed power lines in this storm, always assume that they are live, stay away from them and call PG &E and 911 immediately.

8:30 a.m.: Two Sonoma County schools close Wednesday

Two schools in Sonoma County closed on Wednesday ahead of expected heavy rainfall in the region.

The Sonoma County Office of Education confirmed in a notice the closure of Kashia School, a K-8 school near the coast, and SunRidge School in the Twin Hills Union School District in Sebastopol.

No other public school district or school in the county has announced a storm-related closure.

7:30 a.m.: Bay Area shelters set up ahead of atmospheric river

Shelters were set up for residents of the greater Bay Area ahead of expected severe weather conditions likely to cause flooding in the region starting Wednesday.

Forecasters earlier said there will be impactful weather into Wednesday night with strong gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. Residents are advised to expect downed trees, power outages, and flooding of roadways and streams.

Due to these weather conditions, residents are urged to evacuate to the following sites if needed:

Depot Park at 119 Center St. in Santa Cruz (until Friday)

Veterans Memorial Hall at 215 E. Beach St. in Watsonville (until Friday)

Homeless Services Center of Catholic Charities' Caritas Center at 301 Sixth St., Suite 108 in Santa Rosa (until Friday)

Roosevelt Community Center at 901 E. Santa Clara St. in San Jose (until Monday)

Marin Health and Wellness Campus at 3240 Kerner Blvd. in San Rafael (until Thursday)

Jack London Square Aquatic Center at 115 Embarcadero in Oakland (until Thursday)

East Oakland Sports Center - 9161 Edes Ave. in Oakland (until Thursday)

6 a.m.: Newsom activates State Operations Center

In anticipation of Wednesday's storm, Governor Newsom is activating the State Operations Center.

The Center allows for a coordinated emergency response among state, local, and federal agencies.

Calfire also taking precautions ahead of the intensifying weather.

They're reminding the public to prepare for a potential danger.

Check to make sure your emergency equipment like flashlights and generators are working.

Check your local county websites for where you can get sandbags and create a "family communication plan" in case you get separated from loved ones.

TUESDAY

East Bay braces for atmospheric river storm, possible flooding

San Francisco Bay Area residents are bracing for Wednesday's atmospheric river storm and preparing what they can for potential flooding.

On New Year's Day in 2023, those who live in the East Bay remember the torrential rains flooding many local waterways, especially on El Capitan Drive in Danville where homes were inundated with water. The Trucco family had water up to their front door and had to be rescued.

"Actually, the fire department had to take us out of our house," Joy Trucco said." I couldn't get out of my house.

"That was last year so now you must have a little bit of fear?" ABC7 News reporter Leslie Brinkley asked.

"Anxiety. Oh yes, I do and my two next-door neighbors - we all do. Very scary," Trucco answered.

Public works departments say last year's storm was problematic because it swept through as all the leaves fell from the trees, clogging the drains. This time, the late January timing means the leaves are already cleared out.

"We're in storm prep mode. As always, we're doing our due diligence and we're making sure we're clearing out our storm drains, catch basins and roadside ditches," Kelly Kalfsbeek, spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Public Works Department said. "We have all staff and all hands on deck."

Sandbag stations around the county are stocked up with officials urging residents to bag up before the heavy rain comes since runoff could happen quickly with the soil already super saturated.

"With the ground saturated, trees are more likely to fall," Kalfsbeek added.

Danville residents say they've seen a lot of debris removed in many locations but say more could be done to mitigate flood risks.

The operations chief with San Ramon Valley Fire District said that along with other Contra Costa agencies, they've gotten OES approval to have extra resources on standby for this atmospheric river including five extra engines, a dozer, a hand crew and a swift water task force - just in case.

Santa Cruz Co. residents fear for potential flooding, power outages

PG&E said the Santa Cruz mountains could see the most adverse weather so they're activating their emergency operation centers in the region.

In the Santa Cruz Mountains, volunteers with the county alerted residents in high-risk areas heavy rain is coming.

Public information officer for Santa Cruz County Jason Hoppin said they're expecting the storm system to be short but impactful.

Officials say there is a potential for flooding at local creeks and rivers.

"We had a rain event about a week to 10 days ago where the San Lorenzo River came in about 4 feet above predicted levels, so that shows us the ground is very saturated," Hoppin said.

Along the San Lorenzo River behind the Felton Covered Bridge, is Tamara Boole's equestrian center. The property boards around 60 horses.

Boole said they have 20 acres in the back that often go underwater in the winter during certain emergencies, they have evacuated for fires and floods.

"We flooded last year and we did we had all the horses leave the property, so we do have a pretty extensive evacuation plan," Boole said.

A bulletin gives others a heads-up to plan ahead of time.

"What we ask our boarders to do so ahead of time to find someplace for their horse to go," Boole said. "Whether it's a different stable or whether its someone's backyard, we have lists of that too of people that'll help out."

Boole will remain at the property and watch the weather closely.

"Water is powerful and we need the rain. We'll probably be up and watchful," Boole said.

PG &E said the Santa Cruz mountains could see the most adverse weather so they're activating their emergency operation centers in the region.

Ayzin Uludag, a Bonny Doon resident said over the summer they cut douglas fir trees that were facing her house. They're prepared in case of outages.

"We have a generator already and we also got a battery as a backup and we are storing some food," Uludag said.

The staggering toll of last year's series of storms damaged homes, businesses and beloved destinations.

The pier at Seacliff State Beach was deemed irreparable and was removed.

Due to unsafe weather conditions this week, Seacliff State Beach will be closed from Wednesday to Thursday.

Bay City News contributed to this story.

