  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

TIMELINE: Bay Area under flood watch Sunday with potentially stronger atmospheric river

ByDrew Tuma and Lisa Argen KGO logo
Saturday, February 3, 2024 5:14PM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live streamStream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.
KGO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the Bay Area recovers from storm impacts from this past week, wet weather will continue with a strong storm coming on Sunday, bringing flood watches.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

WATCH: Latest AccuWeather forecast

ABC7 News meteorologist Lisa Argen has the latest Bay Area storm forecast and what you can expect this weekend.

Saturday will be a Level 1 Storm with spotty showers before heavy rain and wind make their way in the evening.

On Sunday, it will be a level 3 on the Storm Impact Scale

  • 5-7" of rain is expected over the highest peaks of the Santa Cruz Mountains.
  • 1.5-2.5" is expected for the Santa Clara Valley & East Bay.
  • 2.5"-3.5" San Francisco, Oakland, East Bay Hills, lower elevations of San Mateo, North Bay Interior Valleys

    • LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

    Sunday's atmospheric river:

    • Rainfall totals will actually be highest on the Peninsula/Santa Cruz Mountains, closest to the axis of heaviest rain in Central CA.
    • The Santa Cruz Mountains will take the brunt of this storm with 60 mph wind gusts, up to 8" of rain.
    • I would expect the worst storm damage to be along the Peninsula Coast/Santa Cruz Mountains
    • 1"-3" of rain for most cities, but not out of the question to see some cities approach 4" Sunday
    • Flood Watches are posted for the entire Bay Area. Flooded roads, streams, creeks, landslides are all possible Sunday morning.
    • High winds will also be a problem. Gusts 50-60 mph which would bring trees down, power outages.
    • Heavy snow in the Sierra Sunday into Monday with 2-4 feet of new snow

    Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

    Bay City News contributed to this report.

    Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

    If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

    Report a correction or typo
    Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    Live Streams
    ON NOW