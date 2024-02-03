TIMELINE: Bay Area under flood watch Sunday with potentially stronger atmospheric river

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the Bay Area recovers from storm impacts from this past week, wet weather will continue with a strong storm coming on Sunday, bringing flood watches.

ABC7 News meteorologist Lisa Argen has the latest Bay Area storm forecast and what you can expect this weekend.

Saturday will be a Level 1 Storm with spotty showers before heavy rain and wind make their way in the evening.

On Sunday, it will be a level 3 on the Storm Impact Scale

5-7" of rain is expected over the highest peaks of the Santa Cruz Mountains.

1.5-2.5" is expected for the Santa Clara Valley & East Bay.

2.5"-3.5" San Francisco, Oakland, East Bay Hills, lower elevations of San Mateo, North Bay Interior Valleys

Sunday's atmospheric river:

Rainfall totals will actually be highest on the Peninsula/Santa Cruz Mountains, closest to the axis of heaviest rain in Central CA.

The Santa Cruz Mountains will take the brunt of this storm with 60 mph wind gusts, up to 8" of rain.

I would expect the worst storm damage to be along the Peninsula Coast/Santa Cruz Mountains

1"-3" of rain for most cities, but not out of the question to see some cities approach 4" Sunday

Flood Watches are posted for the entire Bay Area. Flooded roads, streams, creeks, landslides are all possible Sunday morning.

High winds will also be a problem. Gusts 50-60 mph which would bring trees down, power outages.

Heavy snow in the Sierra Sunday into Monday with 2-4 feet of new snow

Bay City News contributed to this report.

