TIMELINE: Bay Area under flood watch Sunday with potentially stronger atmospheric river

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the Bay Area recovers from storm impacts from this past week, wet weather will continue with a strong storm coming on Sunday, bringing flood watches.
The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.
WATCH: Latest AccuWeather forecast
Saturday will be a Level 1 Storm with spotty showers before heavy rain and wind make their way in the evening.
On Sunday, it will be a level 3 on the Storm Impact Scale
LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Bay City News contributed to this report.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live