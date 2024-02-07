Snow possible on Bay Area's highest peaks with Wednesday's level 1 storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After a weekend of major storms hit the Bay Area, a much lighter storm comes Wednesday. It is a level 1 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has the latest on the Level 1 light storm moving into the Bay Area Wednesday.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma gives a breakdown of what to expect:

WEDNESDAY'S STORM

Best chance for showers will be between 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Downpours also possible during that time, along with an isolated thunderstorm

SNOW on our peaks, like Mt. Hamilton, possible in the afternoon

Winds turn gusty (not as bad as Sunday) up to 35 mph in the afternoon

Rainfall totals less than half an inch

Frost Advisory Thursday morning for the North Bay valleys. Lows neat freezing overnight

Sierra Snow: Winter Weather Advisory for 6" to 12" Wednesday

