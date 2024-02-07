  • Watch Now

Snow possible on Bay Area's highest peaks with Wednesday's level 1 storm

ByDrew Tuma KGO logo
Wednesday, February 7, 2024 4:08PM
KGO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After a weekend of major storms hit the Bay Area, a much lighter storm comes Wednesday. It is a level 1 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has the latest on the Level 1 light storm moving into the Bay Area Wednesday.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma gives a breakdown of what to expect:

WEDNESDAY'S STORM

  • Best chance for showers will be between 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Downpours also possible during that time, along with an isolated thunderstorm
  • SNOW on our peaks, like Mt. Hamilton, possible in the afternoon
  • Winds turn gusty (not as bad as Sunday) up to 35 mph in the afternoon
  • Rainfall totals less than half an inch
  • Frost Advisory Thursday morning for the North Bay valleys. Lows neat freezing overnight
  • Sierra Snow: Winter Weather Advisory for 6" to 12" Wednesday

Report a correction or typo
