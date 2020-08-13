heat wave

Heat wave coming to Bay Area with temps surging into 100s for 7 days

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Get ready for 100-degree temperatures in parts of the Bay Area for an entire week. Scorching, dangerous heat will bake the Bay Area for seven consecutive days, according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

"This one is different than most heat waves," said Nicco. "Number one: it's going to last longer. Number two: we throw some humidity in there and that will make your body work harder to stay cool. So, it's going to feel even more oppressive."

Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows seven days of scorching temperatures expected to top 100-degrees in inland neighborhood, starting on Thursday.

An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect from 12PM Friday to 9PM Sunday, but Nicco says expect that "watch" to become a "warning."

VIDEO: Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather has the details you need to know about heat stroke, a serious health condition, and heat exhaustion, which can precede it.



"Friday is going to be our hottest and most dangerous day with temperatures anywhere from the 80s in San Francisco to 111 in Fairfield," said Nicco. "The humidity will make it feel even warmer".

Summer thunderstorms are also heading our way.

"Future Radar shows a chance of thunderstorms Thursday night while we are sleeping, a better change tomorrow over the ocean and a few stray showers possibly moving our way," said Nicco. "Once we get to Saturday, the humidity will be over and the thunderstorm threat will be over, but the heat will continue until next week."





Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscosan josefairfieldpetalumasanta rosahaywardoaklandredwood citybay areasummeraccuweatherheat exhaustionheatforecastheat wavesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEAT WAVE
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Bay Area celebrates Memorial Day weekend amid heat, COVID-19 pandemic
Heat advisory in effect this week in Bay Area, temperatures likely in 90s, 100s
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
LIVE: CPUC holds hearing with PG&E on Public Safety Power Shutoffs
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area's 1st COVID-19 vaccine trial to start soon
Lake Fire in SoCal chars 10,500 acres, forces evacuations
Biden raises $26M in 24 hours after Harris VP announcement
Source: George Kittle, 49ers reach 5-year, $75 million extension
Trump: Widespread mail-in voting hard without funding USPS
Show More
$300 unemployment benefit is 'inadequate,' Newsom says
AccuWeather forecast: Increasing heat and humidity
Breonna Taylor case: Family meets with Kentucky attorney general
Job Hunting with Jobina: Tips for virtual job interviews
Building a Better Bay Area: The Race for a Vaccine
More TOP STORIES News