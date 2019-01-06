WEATHER

Tahoe Traffic: ABC7's Melanie Woodrow reports traveling 13 miles in 7 hours

On pace for a 12 hour-hour drive, ABC7's Melanie Woodrow shows how long its taking to get home to the Bay Area from a weekend Tahoe trip. (KGO-TV)

by Julianne Herrera
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) --
On pace for a 12 hour-hour drive, ABC7's Melanie Woodrow shows how long its taking to get home to the Bay Area from a weekend Tahoe trip.

She says she left at 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning, which was right when the rain was at its peak downpour in the Bay Area.

RELATED: Sunday storm soaks Bay Area

As Melanie set out on Highway 89 to make the trek home, she was immediately stonewalled by traffic.

After making it less than two miles in about two hours, (literally moving at one mile per hour!), she turned around.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Amazing contrast after 2 weeks of snowfall in the Sierra

In her second attempt, progress was not much better.

By 6:00 p.m. she moved just 13 miles in seven hours.

When all was said and done, the journey ended up being a 12-hour ordeal.

Here's a Twitter timeline of her "adventure":
