WEATHER

'Tough old broad:' 82-year-old granny goes viral after using snowblower to clear her driveway

EMBED </>More Videos

An 82-year-old woman is taking the internet by storm after photos of her using a snowblower during a winter storm went viral.

MUSKEGON, Mich. --
An 82-year-old woman in Muskegon, Michigan, is taking the internet by storm after photos of her using her snowblower went viral.

When snow fell in her neighborhood, Marlene Downing didn't call for help. Instead, she put on her winter coat and headed out to her garage.

"I like being outside, and I like the snow," Downing said. "I just don't need any help. I got this big machine, it works great."

RELATED: 102-year-old takes on San Diego firefighter in ping-pong, dominates

Downing told ABC News she's a "tough old broad" who doesn't need help from her grandchildren.

"I'm sure they would help if I asked," she said. "My grandson has plowed it once but I'm fine. I like being out there."

She said being outside reminds her of where she grew up: Harvey, North Dakota.

And Downing said the sound of the snowblower reminds her of something else.

"I think the engine sounds like my Harley maybe."

That's right, this fierce granny also owns a Hog. And her Greyhound Pippa has a front row seat in the sidecar.

Downing said she longs for the road. But for now, she said she'll enjoy the snow.

"I'm ready for it to be summer, and I'll enjoy the winter as long as we have it," she said. "It's just fun to be outside no matter what."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowfun stuffbuzzworthytrendingviralelderlyelderly womanseniorssenior citizensMichigan
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: Showers linger, snow possible in higher elevations
Niles Canyon Road reopened in both directions after large boulder removed
Bay Area braces for another round of rain while Sierra expects more snow
Rainbows appear all over Bay Area during break in the storm
More Weather
Top Stories
Raiders in talks to play home games at Giants' Oracle Park in 2019
Accuweather Forecast: Showers linger, snow possible in higher elevations
Oakland teachers to release strike vote results today
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Yorba Linda residents hosting Super Bowl party when plane crashed into home
Staying home sick after the Super Bowl? You're not alone
WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
Show More
Car crash closes East Leland Road in Pittsburg
Father of 7 killed by suspected wrong-way driver
Pentagon confirms 3,750 additional troops heading to the US-Mexico border
Niles Canyon Road reopened in both directions after large boulder removed
Patriots beat Rams 13-3 in lowest scoring Super Bowl ever
More News