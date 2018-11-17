Accuweather Forecast: Air quality remains unhealthy

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --If you're looking for relief, you won't find it quite yet. Air quality will remain unhealthy overnight.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Lows will drop into the low 30s to mid 40s. Sunday will feature another day of unhealthy air quality across the Bay Area. Under hazy sunshine highs range from the upper 50s to mid 60s. A Spare The Air Day is in effect.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 64
San Francisco 60
Oakland 61
San Jose 63
Concord 65
RELATED: Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
MAP: Current Bay Area Air Quality Conditions
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Coast:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Unhealthy Air Quality
Highs: Upper 50s to Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Low 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Unhealthy Air Quality
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Unhealthy Air Quality
Highs: Low 60s
Inland:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Unhealthy Air Quality
Highs: Mid 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Unhealthy Air Quality
Highs: Low 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Mid 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Unhealthy Air Quality
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Monday:
Air Quality remains unhealthy. Under hazy sunshine highs range from the upper 50s to mid 60s.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!