WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Air quality remains unhealthy

EMBED </>More Videos

A Spare the Air Alert is in effect, along with an Air Quality Advisory for Saturday. Expect fog, smoke, and hazy sun with highs ranging from 60-68.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If you're looking for relief, you won't find it quite yet. Air quality will remain unhealthy overnight.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Lows will drop into the low 30s to mid 40s. Sunday will feature another day of unhealthy air quality across the Bay Area. Under hazy sunshine highs range from the upper 50s to mid 60s. A Spare The Air Day is in effect.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 64
San Francisco 60
Oakland 61
San Jose 63
Concord 65

RELATED: Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?

MAP: Current Bay Area Air Quality Conditions



Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Coast:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Unhealthy Air Quality
Highs: Upper 50s to Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Low 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Unhealthy Air Quality
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Unhealthy Air Quality
Highs: Low 60s

Inland:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Unhealthy Air Quality
Highs: Mid 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Unhealthy Air Quality
Highs: Low 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Mid 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Unhealthy Air Quality
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Monday:
Air Quality remains unhealthy. Under hazy sunshine highs range from the upper 50s to mid 60s.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Warriors auctioning off 6 signed jerseys for Camp Fire relief efforts
How to keep kids occupied during the smoke
California Wildfires: Why the smoke is sitting over the Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
Trump tours wildfire-ravaged Malibu, Paradise areas
Trump promises change after touring wildfire devastation
LIST: Schools closed in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
7 places to escape the Bay Area's bad air quality this weekend
Camp Fire: Containment grows to 55 percent in 148,000 acre blaze
Camp Fire smoke forces Bay Area tourist attractions to close
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Camp Fire is now California's most destructive wildfire
Show More
Missing sub found deep in Atlantic a year after its disappearance
Democrat Gillum ends campaign for Fla. governor
Hottest holiday gifts for tech lovers in 2018
Hot air balloon full of fireworks explodes over festival
Boy Scouts stepping up this holiday season to help victims of California wildfires
More News