AccuWeather Forecast: Another foggy night ahead

Turning foggy again tonight, with Coastal drizzle before dawn. Lows drop into the low and upper 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Monday is another comfortably cool August day. Morning clouds slowly pull back to the Coast for afternoon sunshine. Highs range from the mid 60s to mid 80s.

Tuesday:
Cloudy morning leading to a sunnier afternoon. It's a bit warmer with highs in the mid 60s to upper 80s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 78
San Francisco: 69
Oakland: 73
San Jose: 81
Concord: 83

Coast:
Tonight: Fog, Drizzle
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 80s

Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Upper 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

