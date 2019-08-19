Turning foggy again tonight, with Coastal drizzle before dawn. Lows drop into the low and upper 50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Monday is another comfortably cool August day. Morning clouds slowly pull back to the Coast for afternoon sunshine. Highs range from the mid 60s to mid 80s.
Tuesday:
Cloudy morning leading to a sunnier afternoon. It's a bit warmer with highs in the mid 60s to upper 80s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 78
San Francisco: 69
Oakland: 73
San Jose: 81
Concord: 83
Coast:
Tonight: Fog, Drizzle
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 80s
Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Upper 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather Forecast: Another foggy night ahead
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More