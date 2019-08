AccuWeather Forecast: Another foggy night ahead

Tuesday:

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Turning foggy again tonight, with Coastal drizzle before dawn. Lows drop into the low and upper 50s.Monday is another comfortably cool August day. Morning clouds slowly pull back to the Coast for afternoon sunshine. Highs range from the mid 60s to mid 80s.Cloudy morning leading to a sunnier afternoon. It's a bit warmer with highs in the mid 60s to upper 80s.Santa Rosa:San Francisco:Oakland:San Jose:Concord:Tonight: Fog, DrizzleLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Partly SunnyHighs: Mid 60s to Low 70sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Upper 60s to Mid 80sTonight: CloudyLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Clouds to SunHighs: Upper 60s to Lower 80sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Upper 70s to Mid 80sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Low to Upper 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Upper 70s to Low 80sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now