AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of spotty coastal drizzle

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, with widespread areas of fog near the coast and bay, and patchy fog reaching locally inland. There's also a chance of spotty coastal drizzle.
Overnight lows will be mainly in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny by afternoon, with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to near 90 degrees inland. Thursday will be only slightly warmer, but a more significant warming trend will begin on Friday, lifting inland highs into the mid to upper 90s through the weekend.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Today's Temperatures
Concord 84
Oakland 70
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 64
San Jose 80
Santa Rosa 85
Coast:
Tonight: Low Clouds & Fog/Breezy & Cool
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny/Breezy & Cool
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Thursday:
Mostly Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Low 90s Inland
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!