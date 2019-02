Accuweather Forecast: Chill and unsettled weekend

Temperatures:

Put the ice scrapper away and grab the wet weather gear. We begin today milder with scattered light showers. Temperatures range from the lower to upper 40s.Showers increase today and produce light to moderate rain with isolated downpours and thunderstorms this evening. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. The greater coverage of showers negatively impact the evening commute more than the morning. Highs remain cooler than average, from the upper 40s in the North Bay with lower to middle 50s to the south.Showers become more scattered tonight with fog forming in the North Bay Valleys. We wake up to cooler temperatures, middle to upper 30s Inland with lower to middle 40s elsewhereIsolated showers tomorrow morning becoming more widespread during the afternoon hours. A chilly breeze develops and makes it feel cooler than the lower to middle 50 degree highs.Showers and breezy conditions continue Sunday with snow levels dropping to 2500 feet. The storm could dust our higher peaks with snow.Both weekend days are under a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.Concord: 51/40Fremont: 53/42Oakland: 52/43Redwood City: 52/39San Francisco: 51/44San Jose: 54/42San Rafael: 49/42Santa Rosa: 49/36TODAY: ShowersHighs: 48 - 51 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers, Isolated T'stormsLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: ShowersHighs: 50 - 53 DegreesTODAY: ShowersLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: ShowersHighs: 50 - 53 DegreesTODAY: ShowersLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: ShowersHighs: 47 - 50 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers, Isolated T'stormsLows: 35 - 40 DegreesTODAY: ShowersHighs: 51 - 55 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers, Isolated T'stormsLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: ShowersHighs: 52 - 55 DegreesTODAY: ShowersLows: 39 - 44 Degrees