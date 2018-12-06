Accuweather Forecast: Clear and chilly

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tonight will be mainly clear and a bit chilly, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s in some inland valleys, low to mid 40s elsewhere.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tomorrow and Saturday will be bright and sunny, with highs ranging from mid 50s at the coast to low 60s inland. Sunday will bring increasing clouds, and light rain will likely arrive Sunday evening and continue into early Monday. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
Temperatures:
Concord 58
Oakland 60
Redwood City 59
San Francisco 58
San Jose 61
Santa Rosa 60
Coast
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Near 60
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Near 60
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Near 60
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Near 60
South Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s
Looking ahead to Saturday:
Bright & Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Around 60 Inland
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!