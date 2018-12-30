Accuweather Forecast: Clear and cool

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4992618" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

New Years Eve is a sunny, but windy day. Winds out of the north can gust 20-40 mph at times. Highs range from the mid to upper 50s. At night, dress for wind chills in the 30s & 40s as we welcome in 2019 under clear skies.