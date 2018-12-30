WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Clear and cool

New Years Eve is a sunny, but windy day. Winds out of the north can gust 20-40 mph at times. Highs range from the mid to upper 50s. At night, dress for wind chills in the 30s & 40s as we welcome in 2019 under clear skies.

Tonight will feature clear skies with cool temps. Winds will be on the rise, especially in our hills, where a Wind Advisory will go into effect until Tuesday morning. At times winds could gust over 40mph. Lows fall into the low 30s to mid 40s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 56
San Francisco 57
Oakland 57
San Jose 58
Concord 57

Coast:
Tonight: Turning Windy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Windy & Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Turning Windy
Lows: Low 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Windy & Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Turning Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Windy & Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

Inland:
Tonight: Turning Windy
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Windy & Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Turning Breezy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Windy & Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Turning Breezy
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Windy & Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

Tuesday:
Winds will relax midday. Expect sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s.


