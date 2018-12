Accuweather Forecast: Clear and cool

Temperatures:

Tonight will feature clear skies with cool temps. Winds will be on the rise, especially in our hills, where a Wind Advisory will go into effect until Tuesday morning. At times winds could gust over 40mph. Lows fall into the low 30s to mid 40s.New Years Eve is a sunny, but windy day. Winds out of the north can gust 20-40 mph at times. Highs range from the mid to upper 50s. At night, dress for wind chills in the 30s & 40s as we welcome in 2019 under clear skies.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: Turning WindyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Windy & SunnyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Turning WindyLows: Low 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Windy & SunnyHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Turning BreezyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Windy & SunnyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Turning WindyLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Windy & SunnyHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Turning BreezyLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Windy & SunnyHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Turning BreezyLows: Mid 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Windy & SunnyHighs: Upper 50sWinds will relax midday. Expect sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s.