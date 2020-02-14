AccuWeather forecast: Clear, cold Saturday evening, Sunday will be partly cloudy

A clear and cold night on the way with lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Sunday is a partly cloudy and dry day with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Changes arrive as a wet & cool pattern gets underway to start the work week.
Monday through Wednesday of next week will bring rain & three Level 1 systems. Thunderstorms are possible both Tuesday & Wednesday. Accumulated precipitation could be over an inch for the city through Wednesday.
A warming & drying trend looks likely by the end of next week into next weekend.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 63
San Francisco: 58
Oakland: 62
San Jose: 62
Concord: 64
Coast:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Lower 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Monday:
Scattered showers return to the forecast with a level 1 light storm on the Storm Impact Scale.
Best chance of finding rain will be in the North Bay. Under mostly cloudy skies highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s.
