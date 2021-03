AccuWeather forecast: Clear, cold Saturday evening, Sunday will be partly cloudy

Temperatures:

A clear and cold night on the way with lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Sunday is a partly cloudy and dry day with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.Changes arrive as a wet & cool pattern gets underway to start the work week.Monday through Wednesday of next week will bring rain & three Level 1 systems. Thunderstorms are possible both Tuesday & Wednesday. Accumulated precipitation could be over an inch for the city through Wednesday.A warming & drying trend looks likely by the end of next week into next weekend.Santa Rosa:San Francisco:Oakland:San Jose:Concord:Tonight: Clear SkiesLows: Upper 30s to Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Lower 60sTonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Mid 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Upper 50s to Low 60sTonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Mid 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Low to Mid 60sScattered showers return to the forecast with a level 1 light storm on the Storm Impact Scale.Best chance of finding rain will be in the North Bay. Under mostly cloudy skies highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now yond