WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Clear tonight, fog near coast

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tonight will be mostly clear inland, with areas of low clouds and fog near the coast and bay, and possibly spotty coastal drizzle. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny over the bay and inland, with a few patchy low clouds at the coast. Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to near 90 degrees inland. This warmer pattern will continue into the weekend, as inland temperatures reach into the upper 90s.




Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Today's Temperatures
Concord 88
Oakland 71
Redwood City 77
San Francisco 64
San Jose 83
Santa Rosa 85

Coast:
Tonight: Low Clouds & Fog/Spotty Drizzle
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Near 60

North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds
Lows: Low Clouds
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Upper 80s

East Bay:
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Mostly clear
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Near 90


Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunnny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Low 80s to Near 90

Thursday:
Mostly Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Mid 90s Inland

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
High fire danger prompts East Bay parks to ban open flames
VIDEO: Police help bride caught in floods on her wedding day
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
Photos from the wildfires across California
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Procession for firefighter killed battling Complex Fires
Trial delayed in high-profile Hillsborough murder case
CHP: Arrest made in Fairfield crash that killed motorcycle officer
Support letters pouring in for couple suspected of sparking Carr Fire
Sonoma County growers celebrate first grape crush of season
North Face leaving Bay Area, moving 650 jobs to Denver
Mayor to get SJ tattoo if he gets enough retweets
Fairfield wildlife hospital treating hundreds of hungry, sick birds
Show More
What is measles? What to know about symptoms, vaccine & treatment
Woman becomes youngest US face transplant recipient
Students in largest Silicon Valley school district go back to class
North Bay girl back in public school after ruling on cannabis-based medication
Mendocino Complex Fires grow to 363,845 acres, 64 percent containment
More News