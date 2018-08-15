AccuWeather Forecast: Clear tonight, fog near coast

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tonight will be mostly clear inland, with areas of low clouds and fog near the coast and bay, and possibly spotty coastal drizzle. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny over the bay and inland, with a few patchy low clouds at the coast. Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to near 90 degrees inland. This warmer pattern will continue into the weekend, as inland temperatures reach into the upper 90s.
Today's Temperatures
Concord 88
Oakland 71
Redwood City 77
San Francisco 64
San Jose 83
Santa Rosa 85
Coast:
Tonight: Low Clouds & Fog/Spotty Drizzle
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Near 60
North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds
Lows: Low Clouds
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Upper 80s
East Bay:
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Mostly clear
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Near 90
Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunnny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Low 80s to Near 90
Thursday:
Mostly Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Mid 90s Inland
