Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Clear tonight, Spare the Air Day Monday

Fog will be limited to the immediate coastline overnight. Under mainly clear conditions lows drop into the lower 50s to mid-60s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Monday is a hot day for many. While the Coast stays comfortable in the 60s/70s. Much of the Bay will soar into the 80s/90s/100s by the afternoon. It is also a Spare the Air Day with the poorest air quality in the Inland East Bay.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 91
San Francisco 72
Oakland 81
San Jose 90
Concord 97

Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid 70s to Lower 100s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Upper 80s

Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid 90s to Lower 100s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 90s

Tuesday:
Our humidity will be on the rise throughout the day as remnants of what was once Tropical Storm Ivo move into California. It is still a warm afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to upper 90s.

