AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy skies turn sunny Monday

Tonight we will find our marine layer returning to the Coast and around the Bay shoreline. Lows drop into the upper 30s to lower 50s. Monday begins with morning clouds giving way to sunnier skies.
Highs range from the low 60s to low 80s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 78
San Francisco: 63
Oakland: 70
San Jose: 75
Concord: 79
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 60s to Low 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Tuesday:
A steady pattern of morning clouds leading to a sunny afternoon with highs in the lower 60s to lower 80s.
