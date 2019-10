AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy skies turn sunny Monday

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Tuesday:

Tonight we will find our marine layer returning to the Coast and around the Bay shoreline. Lows drop into the upper 30s to lower 50s. Monday begins with morning clouds giving way to sunnier skies.Highs range from the low 60s to low 80s.Santa Rosa:San Francisco:Oakland:San Jose:Concord:Tonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Low 60s to Low 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Upper 60s to Low 80sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Upper 70s to Lower 80sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Mid 60s to Low 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Upper 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Mid to Upper 70sA steady pattern of morning clouds leading to a sunny afternoon with highs in the lower 60s to lower 80s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now