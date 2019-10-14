Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy skies turn sunny Monday

Tonight we will find our marine layer returning to the Coast and around the Bay shoreline. Lows drop into the upper 30s to lower 50s. Monday begins with morning clouds giving way to sunnier skies.

Highs range from the low 60s to low 80s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 78
San Francisco: 63
Oakland: 70
San Jose: 75
Concord: 79

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 60s to Low 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Tuesday:
A steady pattern of morning clouds leading to a sunny afternoon with highs in the lower 60s to lower 80s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found in San Jose neighborhood where Utah-based CEO went missing
Fog delays main attraction on last day of SF Fleet Week 2019
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
49ers beat division-rival Rams on the road to improve to 5-0
Diocese of Oakland mourns death of pastor, visiting archbishop
UCB grad student says research may have been destroyed by PG&E outage
Power fully restored to all customers after outages, PG&E says
Show More
Outages left thousands without power in Morgan Hill
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry is at his peak physically and mentally
SJ homeowner believes she was targeted by brazen burglars
Man arrested after allegedly threatening hospital worker with knife
Blue Angels thrill huge crowds at Saturday's SF Fleet Week airshow
More TOP STORIES News