AccuWeather Forecast: Cool now, warm weekend coming

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Our Tuesday begins with patchy clouds and temperatures from the middle 40s to middle 50s. Watch out for dense fog around Napa throughout the morning commute.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Low clouds fade this morning while high clouds remain through the afternoon. Cool autumn conditions continue under a partly cloudy sky. Highs reach near 60 at the Coast, with middle to upper 60s throughout the Bay and lower 70s Inland.

Patchy low clouds join the leftover high clouds tonight. Should look a bit spooky tonight with the full moon dancing through the clouds. Lows dip into the middle 40s to middle 50s again.

Temperatures:
Concord: 73/50
Fremont: 68/52
Oakland: 67/53
Redwood City: 67/49
San Francisco: 63/54
San Jose: 63/50
San Rafael: 68/50
Santa Rosa: 70/45

Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

Inland
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 71 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 47- 52 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 67 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 67 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

Wednesday:
Partly cloudy and slightly warmer as highs climb about 2 to 4 degrees above today's levels.

