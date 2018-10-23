AccuWeather Forecast: Cool now, warm weekend coming

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Our Tuesday begins with patchy clouds and temperatures from the middle 40s to middle 50s. Watch out for dense fog around Napa throughout the morning commute.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Low clouds fade this morning while high clouds remain through the afternoon. Cool autumn conditions continue under a partly cloudy sky. Highs reach near 60 at the Coast, with middle to upper 60s throughout the Bay and lower 70s Inland.
Patchy low clouds join the leftover high clouds tonight. Should look a bit spooky tonight with the full moon dancing through the clouds. Lows dip into the middle 40s to middle 50s again.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Temperatures:
Concord: 73/50
Fremont: 68/52
Oakland: 67/53
Redwood City: 67/49
San Francisco: 63/54
San Jose: 63/50
San Rafael: 68/50
Santa Rosa: 70/45
Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
Inland
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 71 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 47- 52 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 67 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 67 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
Wednesday:
Partly cloudy and slightly warmer as highs climb about 2 to 4 degrees above today's levels.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!