Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cool, partly cloudy

Tonight is a blend of stars and clouds with lows dropping into the upper 30s to upper 40s. Monday morning will feature breezy conditions in our hills.




Winds gusts in excess of 30mph are possible. For many around the Bay Shoreline, the winds will remain rather light. It is a mild afternoon with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.

VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 72
San Francisco: 64
Oakland: 68
San Jose: 69
Concord: 69

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/Mild
Highs: Upper 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Tuesday:
Winds remain breezy in our hills in the morning before turning much calmer in the afternoon. A chilly morning leads to a sunny and mild afternoon with highs in the low to upper 60s.

