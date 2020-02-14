Tonight is a blend of stars and clouds with lows dropping into the upper 30s to upper 40s. Monday morning will feature breezy conditions in our hills.
Winds gusts in excess of 30mph are possible. For many around the Bay Shoreline, the winds will remain rather light. It is a mild afternoon with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 72
San Francisco: 64
Oakland: 68
San Jose: 69
Concord: 69
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/Mild
Highs: Upper 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s
Tuesday:
Winds remain breezy in our hills in the morning before turning much calmer in the afternoon. A chilly morning leads to a sunny and mild afternoon with highs in the low to upper 60s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Cool, partly cloudy
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More