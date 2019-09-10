AccuWeather Forecast: Coolest day moving forward

Sky conditions vary from clear to mostly cloudy from our Inland neighborhoods to the Bay and Coast. Temperatures settle into the lower to upper 50s during the morning commute.
A mostly sunny afternoon with increasing breezes and slightly below average highs develops just like yesterday. Highs range from the lower 60s at the Coast to middle 80s Inland.
Partly to mostly cloudy conditions develop overnight with a few areas of fog near the Coast and coastal valleys. Lows once again dip into the lower to upper 50s.
Wednesday:
After a cool start a warming trend begins and pushes temperatures back to slightly above average.
A heat wave follows for Thursday through Saturday.
Temperatures:
Concord: 83/57
Fremont: 74/57
Oakland: 74/57
Redwood City: 75/54
San Francisco: 69/56
San Jose: 76/57
San Rafael: 78/54
Santa Rosa: 83/52
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 78 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Foggy Spots
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 72 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 78 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 70 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 75 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
