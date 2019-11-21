AccuWeather forecast: Critical fire conditions over

Breezy conditions continue in our hills and mountains this morning but they, along with humidity levels, do not reach high fire danger criteria. We begin with mostly clear conditions and microclimate temperatures, middle 30s in our Inland Valleys to middle 50s on the Peninsula and San Francisco.
Sunshine, calmer conditions and seasonal temperatures take over our weather today. Highs reach the lower to middle 60s.
Patchy fog develops tonight with lows dipping into the upper 30s to upper 40s.
Friday and Beyond:
A light offshore breeze keeps overnight clouds and fog patchy while mainly sunny and slightly warmer than average afternoon highs develop. Winds reverse with a cooling trend beginning Monday. Unsettled weather bring a chance of rain and showers starting Tuesday.
Temperatures
Concord: 66/42
Fremont: 63/43
Oakland: 62/46
Redwood City: 64/42
San Francisco: 62/49
San Jose: 65/46
San Rafael: 65/45
Santa Rosa: 68/38
Coast
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 63 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Windy
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 62 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
