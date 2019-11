AccuWeather forecast: Critical fire conditions over

Temperatures

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Breezy conditions continue in our hills and mountains this morning but they, along with humidity levels, do not reach high fire danger criteria. We begin with mostly clear conditions and microclimate temperatures, middle 30s in our Inland Valleys to middle 50s on the Peninsula and San Francisco.Sunshine, calmer conditions and seasonal temperatures take over our weather today. Highs reach the lower to middle 60s.Patchy fog develops tonight with lows dipping into the upper 30s to upper 40s.A light offshore breeze keeps overnight clouds and fog patchy while mainly sunny and slightly warmer than average afternoon highs develop. Winds reverse with a cooling trend beginning Monday. Unsettled weather bring a chance of rain and showers starting Tuesday.Concord: 66/42Fremont: 63/43Oakland: 62/46Redwood City: 64/42San Francisco: 62/49San Jose: 65/46San Rafael: 65/45Santa Rosa: 68/38TODAY: SunnyHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & BreezyLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & BreezyLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 64 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & BreezyLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 63 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & WindyLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & BreezyLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 62 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & BreezyLows: 42 - 47 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now