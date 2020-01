AccuWeather forecast: Damp, foggy, cold morning with light showers

Temperatures:

The weekend will start out damp, foggy & cold with light rain showers dissipating this morning. This afternoon will feature sunshine with chilly afternoon highs.57 degrees game time in Santa Clara under partly sunny skies. Go Niners!Several systems will impact the Bay Area this week bringing progressively stronger storms this week. The strongest looks to be Wednesday night & Thursday.High Surf Advisory until 3 p.m. Sunday. King Tides today: 6.74 FT. at 11:07 a.m.Santa Rosa: 59Oakland: 57San Francisco: 56Palo Alto: 58San Jose: 59Concord: 58Sunny this afternoonHighs: 55-57Lows: Near 40Sunny this afternoonHighs: 55-57Lows: Near 40Fog, then sunHigh: 57Lows: In the 30sSunny after morning showersHighs: 47-57Lows: In the 30s to near 40Becoming SunnyHigh: 58Lows: Near 40Partly sunny skiesHighs: 57-59Lows: In the 40sA cold morning. A chance of showers in the later afternoon.