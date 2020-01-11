AccuWeather forecast: Damp, foggy, cold morning with light showers

The weekend will start out damp, foggy & cold with light rain showers dissipating this morning. This afternoon will feature sunshine with chilly afternoon highs.
57 degrees game time in Santa Clara under partly sunny skies. Go Niners!
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Several systems will impact the Bay Area this week bringing progressively stronger storms this week. The strongest looks to be Wednesday night & Thursday.
High Surf Advisory until 3 p.m. Sunday. King Tides today: 6.74 FT. at 11:07 a.m.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 59
Oakland: 57
San Francisco: 56
Palo Alto: 58
San Jose: 59
Concord: 58
Coast:
Sunny this afternoon
Highs: 55-57
Lows: Near 40
East Bay:
Sunny this afternoon
Highs: 55-57
Lows: Near 40
East Bay Valleys:
Fog, then sun
High: 57
Lows: In the 30s
North Bay:
Sunny after morning showers
Highs: 47-57
Lows: In the 30s to near 40
Peninsula:
Becoming Sunny
High: 58
Lows: Near 40
South Bay:
Partly sunny skies
Highs: 57-59
Lows: In the 40s
Sunday:
A cold morning. A chance of showers in the later afternoon.
