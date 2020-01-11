Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Damp, foggy, cold morning with light showers

The weekend will start out damp, foggy & cold with light rain showers dissipating this morning. This afternoon will feature sunshine with chilly afternoon highs.

57 degrees game time in Santa Clara under partly sunny skies. Go Niners!




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Several systems will impact the Bay Area this week bringing progressively stronger storms this week. The strongest looks to be Wednesday night & Thursday.

High Surf Advisory until 3 p.m. Sunday. King Tides today: 6.74 FT. at 11:07 a.m.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 59
Oakland: 57
San Francisco: 56
Palo Alto: 58
San Jose: 59
Concord: 58

Coast:
Sunny this afternoon
Highs: 55-57
Lows: Near 40

East Bay:
Sunny this afternoon
Highs: 55-57
Lows: Near 40

East Bay Valleys:
Fog, then sun
High: 57
Lows: In the 30s

North Bay:
Sunny after morning showers
Highs: 47-57
Lows: In the 30s to near 40

Peninsula:
Becoming Sunny
High: 58
Lows: Near 40

South Bay:
Partly sunny skies
Highs: 57-59
Lows: In the 40s

Sunday:
A cold morning. A chance of showers in the later afternoon.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another powerful quake rocks Puerto Rico Saturday morning
2 US service members killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
One of the last San Francisco all-girls Catholic High Schools to close in June
Sonoma Co. holds emergency town hall meeting to address homeless crisis
49ers playoff game expected to bring spectators, extra security and plenty of team spirit
Exclusive: Former star witness in Hillsborough heiress murder trial fighting new allegations
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
Show More
SF's new District Attorney fires several prosecutors, source says
Gov. Newsom addresses President Trump, California's homeless crisis
SF's Boudin releases 49ers sourdough loaf for NFL playoff game
Niners fans 'slip and slide' their way to playoff tickets
What Really Matters: Beyond the California Budget
More TOP STORIES News