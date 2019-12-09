AccuWeather forecast: Dense fog develops overnight

Expect areas of dense fog to develop overnight, especially in our valleys in the North Bay and East Bay. Some of this will linger for the morning commute so use caution.
Under mostly cloudy skies lows drop into the upper 30s to lower 50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Monday is a dry day. It's a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 60
San Francisco: 57
Oakland: 59
San Jose: 60
Concord: 59
Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds
Highs: Mid 50s to Lower 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds
Highs: Upper 50s
Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds
Highs: Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tuesday:
Cloudier skies for the day with highs in the mid 50s. Drizzle possible in the North Bay at night.
