Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Dry and mild pattern continues

After some patchy morning fog, it is another sunny and warm winter day with highs in the low to upper 60s. Tonight will find partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid-30s to upper 40s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 68
San Francisco 63
Oakland 64
San Jose 68
Concord 66

Coast:
Today: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s

North Bay:
Today: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 30s to Lower 40s

East Bay:
Today: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s

Inland East Bay:
Today: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s

Peninsula:
Today: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s

South Bay:
Today: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s

Thursday:
Our dry and mild pattern continues with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd round of evacuees to leave Travis Air Force Base
Missing Marin hiker found alive in Lucas Valley Preserve, sheriff's office says
Woman fights off kidnapping attempt at Mountain View home
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
Expert: Tokyo Olympics probably couldn't be held now
Parking congestion pricing, SFMTA approves parking proposals
1 firefighter killed, 1 missing after fire at Central California library
Show More
What to know about Wednesday's Nevada Democratic debate
Family learns lesson about airline refunds
Man sues hospital after wife dies during C-section birth
'American Idol' contestant Francisco Martin sings live on ABC7 News
Woman found bullet in her head after sent home from hospital
More TOP STORIES News