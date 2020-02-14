AccuWeather forecast: Dry and mild pattern continues

After some patchy morning fog, it is another sunny and warm winter day with highs in the low to upper 60s. Tonight will find partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid-30s to upper 40s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 68
San Francisco 63
Oakland 64
San Jose 68
Concord 66
Coast:
Today: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
North Bay:
Today: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 30s to Lower 40s
East Bay:
Today: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Inland East Bay:
Today: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Peninsula:
Today: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
South Bay:
Today: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Thursday:
Our dry and mild pattern continues with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.
