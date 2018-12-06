WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Extended dry pattern developing

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Are you ready for a less challenging commute? Clouds and any chance of showers continue to decrease this morning with cooler temperatures developing, lower 30s in the North Bay Valleys to lower 50s in San Francisco. Watch out for patchy dense fog along Highway 101 in the North Bay.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Grab the sunglasses and prepare for a partly cloudy and dry afternoon with highs near to slightly above average, around 60 degrees.

Stars return tonight along with more fog and cooler temperatures. Lows range from the 30s Inland to 40s for the Bay and Coast.
Friday:

Even more sunshine fills our sky tomorrow and Saturday with highs reaching similar levels. Clouds increase Sunday as another storm approaches from the north. Light rain works into the North Bay during the evening hours. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.

Temperatures:
Concord: 59/39
Fremont: 60/42
Oakland: 60/44
Redwood City: 60/42
San Francisco: 59/48
San Jose: 61/42
San Rafael: 60/41
Santa Rosa: 61/33

Coast
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 56 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 32 - 37 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees

Looking ahead to Friday:
Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Around 60 Inland


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
