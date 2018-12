Accuweather Forecast: Extended dry pattern developing

Temperatures:

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Looking ahead to Friday:

Are you ready for a less challenging commute? Clouds and any chance of showers continue to decrease this morning with cooler temperatures developing, lower 30s in the North Bay Valleys to lower 50s in San Francisco. Watch out for patchy dense fog along Highway 101 in the North Bay.Grab the sunglasses and prepare for a partly cloudy and dry afternoon with highs near to slightly above average, around 60 degrees.Stars return tonight along with more fog and cooler temperatures. Lows range from the 30s Inland to 40s for the Bay and Coast.Friday:Even more sunshine fills our sky tomorrow and Saturday with highs reaching similar levels. Clouds increase Sunday as another storm approaches from the north. Light rain works into the North Bay during the evening hours. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale Concord: 59/39Fremont: 60/42Oakland: 60/44Redwood City: 60/42San Francisco: 59/48San Jose: 61/42San Rafael: 60/41Santa Rosa: 61/33TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 56 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy FogLows: 35 - 40 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy FogLows: 32 - 37 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy FogLows: 38 - 43 DegreesMostly SunnyHighs: Upper 50s Coast to Around 60 InlandDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now