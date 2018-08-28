WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Fogust won't let go

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Watch out for slick spots during our early morning commute. Drizzle is more widespread and measurable this morning. Your best chance for encountering this is along the Coast, San Francisco and the East Bay Hills. Also prepare for temperatures in the middle 50s to lower 60s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Clouds slowly let the sun shine this afternoon but highs struggle, stopping 5 to 15 degrees below average levels, lower 60s to upper 70s.

Clouds and patchy drizzle return tonight. Lows settle into the middle to upper 50s.

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 77/59
Fremont: 74/59
Oakland: 68/58
Redwood City: 70/59
San Francisco: 64/56
San Jose: 77/59
San Rafael: 69/57
Santa Rosa: 75/53

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 69 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of Drizzle
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 68 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 57 - 59 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 76 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 60 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 67 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Minor Drizzle
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees

Wednesday:
Slightly faster sunshine and slightly warmer highs by just a couple degrees.

