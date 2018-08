AccuWeather Forecast: Fogust won't let go

Today's Temperatures

Watch out for slick spots during our early morning commute. Drizzle is more widespread and measurable this morning. Your best chance for encountering this is along the Coast, San Francisco and the East Bay Hills. Also prepare for temperatures in the middle 50s to lower 60s.Clouds slowly let the sun shine this afternoon but highs struggle, stopping 5 to 15 degrees below average levels, lower 60s to upper 70s.Clouds and patchy drizzle return tonight. Lows settle into the middle to upper 50s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 77/59Fremont: 74/59Oakland: 68/58Redwood City: 70/59San Francisco: 64/56San Jose: 77/59San Rafael: 69/57Santa Rosa: 75/53TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, DrizzleLows: 55 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 69 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of DrizzleLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 68 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy DrizzleLows: 57 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 76 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 57 - 60 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 67 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Minor DrizzleLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 75 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 56 - 60 DegreesSlightly faster sunshine and slightly warmer highs by just a couple degrees.