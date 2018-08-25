AccuWeather Forecast: Hazy sun inland after low clouds and fog

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Today will be slightly warmer inland with hazy sunshine after morning low clouds and fog.
Highs will range from 64-86 degrees.
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 63/84
Fremont: 59/76
Redwood City: 61/75
San Francisco: 56/67
San Jose: 58/80
Coast:
TODAY: Partly sunny skies.
Highs: In the low to mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay:
TODAY: Hazy sun this afternoon.
Highs: Near 80.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Hazy sun & cool.
Highs: Near 70
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Inland:
TODAY: Hazy sun & a bit warmer.
Highs: In the low to mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Hazy sun this afternoon.
Highs: In the 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Hazy sun.
Highs: Near 80.
TONIGHT Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Sunday:
Sunny to hazy skies, better air quality. Highs: 62-84.
