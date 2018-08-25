WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Hazy sun inland after low clouds and fog

Today will be slightly warmer inland with hazy sunshine after morning low clouds and fog. Highs will range from 64-86 degrees.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Today will be slightly warmer inland with hazy sunshine after morning low clouds and fog.




Highs will range from 64-86 degrees.

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 63/84
Fremont: 59/76
Redwood City: 61/75
San Francisco: 56/67
San Jose: 58/80

Coast:
TODAY: Partly sunny skies.
Highs: In the low to mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay:
TODAY: Hazy sun this afternoon.
Highs: Near 80.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Hazy sun & cool.
Highs: Near 70
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Inland:
TODAY: Hazy sun & a bit warmer.
Highs: In the low to mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Hazy sun this afternoon.
Highs: In the 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Hazy sun.
Highs: Near 80.
TONIGHT Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Sunday:
Sunny to hazy skies, better air quality. Highs: 62-84.

