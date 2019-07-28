AccuWeather Forecast: Heat Advisory continues through Sunday, relief tomorrow

Morning low clouds and fog are more diffused and confined to the immediate shoreline. Temps are ranging from the 50s to 70.
A strong ridge of high pressure will begin to weaken later today as an area of low pressure sets up in the pacific northwest triggering a stronger sea breeze later today.
However, very warm to hot temperatures will continue this afternoon for our interior valleys, while seasonably mild conditions will continue at the coast.
A heat advisory continues until 11 pm today as well as A Spare The Air Alert.
EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH: Saturday 11a.m. - Sunday 11p.m.
Temperatures:
Concord: 66/97
Fremont: 63/89
Redwood City: 63/82
San Francisco: 60/68
San Jose: 68/90
Coast:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: Near 80.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & hot.
Highs: In the upper 90s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 60s.
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Patchy am fog, then sunny.
Highs: In the 90s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Morning clouds, then a sunny & warm afternoon.
HIGHS: Near 80.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 60s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies, warm temps.
Highs: Near 90.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
MONDAY:
Morning low clouds & fog, afternoon sun. Breezy winds. Much cooler
HIGHS: 60-88.
