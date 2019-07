AccuWeather Forecast: Heat Advisory continues through Sunday, relief tomorrow

Temperatures:

Morning low clouds and fog are more diffused and confined to the immediate shoreline. Temps are ranging from the 50s to 70.A strong ridge of high pressure will begin to weaken later today as an area of low pressure sets up in the pacific northwest triggering a stronger sea breeze later today.However, very warm to hot temperatures will continue this afternoon for our interior valleys, while seasonably mild conditions will continue at the coast.A heat advisory continues until 11 pm today as well as A Spare The Air Alert. EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH : Saturday 11a.m. - Sunday 11p.m.Concord:Fremont:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.Highs: Near 60.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny & warm.Highs: Near 80.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny & hot.Highs: In the upper 90s.TONIGHT: Clear skies.Lows: In the 60s.TODAY: Patchy am fog, then sunny.Highs: In the 90s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Morning clouds, then a sunny & warm afternoon.HIGHS: Near 80.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 60s.TODAY: Sunny skies, warm temps.Highs: Near 90.TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.Morning low clouds & fog, afternoon sun. Breezy winds. Much coolerHIGHS: 60-88.