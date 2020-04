AccuWeather forecast: Milder all day, stray shower south today

Temperatures:

We begin today mainly cloudy and milder with a stray shower across the South Bay. Lows settle into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Clouds are less dominant across the North Bay where it is coolest this morning, lower to middle 40s.A mix of sun and clouds dominate our sky this afternoon with milder temperatures, lower to middle 60s along the Coast, middle to upper 60s across the Bay and upper 60s to lower 70s Inland. A stray shower may stroll across the South Bay.Tonight's weather mirror this morning's. Patchy fog could be a bit more widespread.A minor wind shift and more clouds shave a couple of degrees from tomorrow's highs.A brighter and calmer pattern begins Friday with a slight rebound in highs.Plenty of sunshine and warmer than average highs take control Saturday and last through, at least, Tuesday.Concord: 71/50Fremont: 68/51Oakland: 67/52Redwood City: 68/49San Francisco: 64/51San Jose: 67/51San Rafael: 66/49Santa Rosa: 72/48TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower SouthHighs: 59 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, FoggyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 66 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 46 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogHighs: 64 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, FoggyLows: 49 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 68 - 73 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 66 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, FoggyLows: 48 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray ShowerHighs: 64 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 48 - 52 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now