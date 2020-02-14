Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Milder all day, stray shower south today

We begin today mainly cloudy and milder with a stray shower across the South Bay. Lows settle into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Clouds are less dominant across the North Bay where it is coolest this morning, lower to middle 40s.




A mix of sun and clouds dominate our sky this afternoon with milder temperatures, lower to middle 60s along the Coast, middle to upper 60s across the Bay and upper 60s to lower 70s Inland. A stray shower may stroll across the South Bay.

Tonight's weather mirror this morning's. Patchy fog could be a bit more widespread.

Thursday and Beyond:
A minor wind shift and more clouds shave a couple of degrees from tomorrow's highs.

A brighter and calmer pattern begins Friday with a slight rebound in highs.

Plenty of sunshine and warmer than average highs take control Saturday and last through, at least, Tuesday.

Temperatures:
Concord: 71/50
Fremont: 68/51
Oakland: 67/52
Redwood City: 68/49
San Francisco: 64/51
San Jose: 67/51
San Rafael: 66/49
Santa Rosa: 72/48

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower South
Highs: 59 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 66 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 46 - 50 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Highs: 64 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 68 - 73 Degrees
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy
Lows: 48 - 52 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Shower
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 48 - 52 Degrees

