AccuWeather Forecast: Morning mist and drizzle

Mist and drizzle this morning is at the coast. Our marine layer is compressed to nearly 500 feet so fog is patchy and dense in spots.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Warmer afternoon highs are on tap today for above normal readings as our deck of low clouds dissipates earlier today. Highs will continue to climb to near 100 degrees inland tomorrow.
HIGHS: 64-96.

MONDAY:
Morning patchy low clouds & fog & drizzle, then a sunny and very warm afternoon.
HIGHS: 70-100.

Temperatures:
Concord: 62/94
Fremont: 60/85
Redwood City: 61/83
San Francisco: 58/72
San Jose: 62/90

Coast:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: Near 80.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the upper 50s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & hot.
Highs: In the mid 90s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 60s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Morning fog & drizzle, then sunshine.
Highs: In the 80s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: AM mist & drizzle, then sunny & warm.
HIGHS: In the 80s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies, warmer.
Highs: Near 90.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 60s.

