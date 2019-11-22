AccuWeather forecast: Mostly clear night, some patchy low clouds

Tonight will be mostly clear early with a few passing high clouds across the region with patchy low clouds near the coast and bay, and patchy fog from the Central Valley spilling into some inland East Bay locations.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Overnight lows will be mainly in the low to mid 40s, but some chilly North Bay Valley communities will have lows in the upper 30s.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and a little milder, with highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to near 70 inland. Mild, sunny, and dry days will continue through the weekend, but a cloudier, cooler, and breezy pattern will begin late Monday, and much-needed rain is likely next Wednesday and Thursday.
Looking ahead to Saturday:
Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Near 70 Inland
Temperatures
Concord: 67
Oakland: 64
Redwood City: 64
San Francisco: 62
San Jose: 65
Santa Rosa: 69
Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Around 60
East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
