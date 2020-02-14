Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Mostly cloudy tonight, wet weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tonight will become mostly cloudy early, with light, scattered showers developing overnight near the coast and in the North Bay. The approaching storm ranks level 1 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid 40s.




VIDEO: Weather anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

Tomorrow, the showers will become more widespread and reach all regions of the Bay Area. Highs will range from low 50s at the coast to upper 50s elsewhere.

The rain will become steadier and more widespread on Sunday, which will be a wetter day in most areas than Saturday. Sunday will also be just a few degrees milder that Saturday.

Monday will bring sunnier, drier, and warmer weather, and most of next week will feature sunny days with high temperatures climbing back into the 70s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 58
San Francisco 58
Oakland 58
San Jose 59
Concord 58

Coast
Tonight: Scattered Showers Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Periods of Showers
Highs: Lower 50s

North Bay
Tonight: Scattered Showers Overnight
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Periods of Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Scattered Showers Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Periods of Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

Inland East Bay
Tonight: Light, Scattered Showers Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Periods of Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula
Tonight: Light, Scattered Showers Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Periods of Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay
Tonight: Scattered Showers Overnight
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Periods of Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
